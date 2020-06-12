/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
176 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Totowa, NJ
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Totowa
1 Unit Available
179 UNION BLVD
179 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
GOOD COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS! 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH APARTMENT WITH KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM AND DECK. PLENTY OF SPACE AND PARKING LOT.
Results within 1 mile of Totowa
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
43 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
74 MARCELLUS AVE
74 Marcellus Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to 74 Marcellas Ave in Woodland Park! Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment on the 1st floor with a driveway and backyard!!
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
89 ROSE PL
89 Rose Place, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 89 ROSE PL in Woodland Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Totowa
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
2 Units Available
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
638 sqft
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Caldwell
2 Units Available
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
571 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
11 LADWIK LN
11 Ladwik Lane, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful, tranquil location of town, recently renovated 2nd floor apartment in great location. renovated tiled baths and kitchen, laundry room with W/D installed, large open LR/DR combo, CA and baseboard heat, 3 bedrooms with Mstr bath, 1.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
14 SEYMOUR ST, Apt 7
14 Seymour St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Wonderful 1-2 BR 1st floor apartment in charming building w/lovely details & updates. Flexible floor plan includes LR w/fireplace, EIK, Bath, BR, smaller 2nd BR or home office, small DR or mud room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
80 John Ryle Ave 2
80 John Ryle Avenue, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedroom rental - Property Id: 285303 Fully renovated 2 bedroom apartment, open concept with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recess lighting throughout, marble tile bathroom, spacious closets, mudroom space Apply
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
94 Franklin Ave 2
94 Franklin Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful newly renovated residential apartment - Property Id: 270831 Beautiful newly renovated apartment. Has Two bedroom 1 bath. Includedes stainless steel appliances.Located on a residential quiet dead end.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richfield
1 Unit Available
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJ