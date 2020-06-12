/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Brunswick, NJ
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
68 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
$
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Howard St
109 Howard Street, New Brunswick, NJ
Available 06/15/20 109 Howard st - Property Id: 299431 Come check out this freshly updated house in the heart of New Brunswick. Freshly painted and renovated. Call now or you can apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Plum Street 2nd Floor
48 Plum St, New Brunswick, NJ
48 Plum Street 2nd Floor Available 06/15/20 Large 2nd floor apartment, centrally located in a much desirable area - Located off of Hamilton St & within four blocks of Easton Ave.
Results within 1 mile of New Brunswick
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
19 Penrose Lane
19 Penrose Lane, Piscataway, NJ
Cozy, quaint bungalow-type home within walking distance of RUTGERS Busch Campus! Two full bathrooms, and large entertainment space above garage are nice amenities.
Results within 5 miles of New Brunswick
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1512 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1352 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
227 Lindsey Crt.
227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1660 sqft
Must have: LOVELY 3 Bdrms 2.5 baths: prestigious S - Property Id: 6938 GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690.
1 of 81
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Cider
4 Cider Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in a quiet cul-de-sac - Property Id: 279255 Spacious and updated house with all amenities in quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Appletree neighborhood, easy commute to NYC, available in July for rent.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Boyard Court
3 Boyard Court, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1460 sqft
3 Boyard Court Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse - 3 Bedroom Townhouse, 2 1/2 Bath, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, New Carpeting on Stairway, Master Bedroom wtih attached bath Washer/Dryer in unit Landlord pays association fees Tenant pays all
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10 ASHLEY COURT
10 Ashley Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2278 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 ASHLEY COURT in Franklin Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
288 Kraemer Court
288 Kraemer Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1835 sqft
Great End Unit ''The Wimbleton'' model boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Den w/French Doors, Fireplace, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Dining Rm, 1 Car Garage and private backyard with large patio.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
46 Whelan Street
46 Whelan Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Rare multigenerational home in Edison, with separate interior entrance. First floor has a spacious living room, large in eat kitchen, Master bedroom with sitting / office area, Full bath / Den which leads the patio and private park like back yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
4520 Birchwood Court
4520 Birchwood Ct, North Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious upper level end unit in Hearthwood. Enter this freshly painted unit from the foyer on lower level with new laminate flooring. Upstairs offers new w/w carpeting throughout. Bright Living Room with walk in closet & slider to balcony.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 LYON LANE
21 Lyon Lane, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1510 sqft
This lovely updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located on a Cul-De-Sac street in Franklin Park. It's close to shopping, restaurants, NYC bus, North Brunswick Transit Village and Jersey Ave Train Station.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
31 Walton Court
31 Walton Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Wow!This Completely Remodeled And Beautifully Maintained Home. Open Layout With Hardwood Floors And Tiles Throughout. Remodeled Kitchen With Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops And Stainless Steel Appliances. Remodeled Bathrooms.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
41 WHITBY CIR
41 Whitby Circle, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Renovated 2017 A WELL MAINTAINED meticulous Quailbrook Town House in a very quite neighborhood. 3BR & 2 1/2 baths with garage, fire place. HARDWOOD FLOORs.
Results within 10 miles of New Brunswick
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
76 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
129 TOPAZ DR
129 Topaz Drive, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1956 sqft
Updated 3 Bed TH in great location backs to open spaces.The Kitchen has ceramic tiles, 42" cabinets & sliding door to the fenced yard & patio. The patio can also be accessed from Liv. Rm sliders.
Similar Pages
New Brunswick 1 BedroomsNew Brunswick 2 BedroomsNew Brunswick 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Brunswick 3 BedroomsNew Brunswick Apartments with Balcony
New Brunswick Apartments with GarageNew Brunswick Apartments with GymNew Brunswick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Brunswick Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew Brunswick Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJMorristown, NJ