159 Apartments for rent in Manasquan, NJ with hardwood floors

Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,

Manasquan
1 Unit Available
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.

Manasquan
1 Unit Available
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1806 sqft
An extremely rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous and modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, wall accents, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel

Manasquan
1 Unit Available
160 1st Avenue
160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink.

Manasquan
1 Unit Available
51 Allen Avenue
51 Allen Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Sprawling ranch with hardwood floors thoughout for annual rent. Updated, clean & spacious. Home has beautiful paver circular driveway an spacious backyard for entertaining
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Brandywyne at Brielle, you can enjoy life by the shore. For a spacious seaside living space with luxurious features, make your move to our ranch-style apartments for rent at the Jersey Shore, in Brielle, New Jersey.

Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2828 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.

Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental .

Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
556 Ocean Road
556 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
WOW! So Close to the Beach! Huge yard makes it easy to have guests and still keep a healthy social distance. Fully renovated, first floor 3 bedroom home w/large yard just 5 blocks to beach; a few houses from Spring Lake.

Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
406 Trenton Boulevard
406 Trenton Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY at $2,200 per month starting on or around September 15th, 2020. Not available as an annual rental. This centrally located charming 4BR/ 2.

Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
23 Parkway Avenue
23 Parkway, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Now available July 18-August 1.Spectacular summer rental available in Point Pleasant Beach, 23 Parkway is sure to impress.

Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
305 Baltimore Avenue
305 Baltimore Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors. Central A/C and off street parking.

Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
204 Randall Avenue
204 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available 8/22-8/29 & 8/29-9/7 for $3,500/week. Reconstructed home in desirable Point Pleasant Beach - walking distance to the ocean and boardwalk. Private fenced in backyard with paver patio and a covered patio area.

Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
501 Beacon Boulevard
501 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2037 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3K/week. Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout, decorative moldings and built-ins.

Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
407 Philadelphia Boulevard
407 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1824 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/9/20 to 5/15/21 for $2,300/month. Just 4 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the hardwood floors, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a butler pantry.

Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
303 Central Avenue
303 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL 3 BLOCKS TO BEACH Weekly rates are $3,600.

Brielle
1 Unit Available
654 Harris Avenue
654 Harris Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Brielle with a great school system! The Best of Locations...
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,726
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Spring Lake Heights
4 Units Available
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
851 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Arms, LLC in Spring Lake Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1050 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
Waterway
1010 Mclaughlin Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
875 sqft
Waterway Court Apartments offers exceptional living spaces in a wooded beachfront setting. Featuring open floor plans and gleaming hardwood floors, your apartment offers well-considered features to accommodate contemporary life.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Belmar
3 Units Available
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,685
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ocean Harbor Apartments, choose from a wide variety of unique and spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Belmar, New Jersey.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Manasquan, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manasquan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

