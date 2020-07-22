Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Hopatcong, NJ with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Hopatcong means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.
Results within 1 mile of Hopatcong

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020
Results within 5 miles of Hopatcong
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
32 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
65 BROOKSIDE LN
65 Brookside Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. storage area in basement. Amenities inc. pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, billiards room, exercise room, playground, and much more.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
Results within 10 miles of Hopatcong
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
18 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Center Grove Village offers you luxury living on truly park-like grounds. The stunning setting and charming rock solid brick construction are matched only by the excellence of the service you get from your on-site management and maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
20 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,560
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2350 ROUTE 10-D29
2350 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
REFRESHED AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY... THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT HAS BEEN REFRESHED WITH NEW CARPETS, NEW PAINT AND NEWER APPLIANCES AND IS MOVE IN READY! Fabulous commuter location right off Rt 10 W in a well maintained complex.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
145 ARROWGATE DR
145 Arrowgate Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Large 3 bedroom, 2 Full bath & 1 Half bath end unit in desirable Arrowgate. Updated eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and 42" cabinets. 1st floor includes Family Room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2 2ND ST
2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,100
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
41 RHEA RUN
41 Rhea Run, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1222 sqft
Well maintained townhouse in Hampton Commons. Natural gas, city sewer & water. Fireplace in living room. One-car garage.Community pool, clubhouse & playground! Tenant pays utilities. Will be available August 1

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
32 Rushmore Ln
32 Rushmore Lane, Panther Valley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1056 sqft
Located in the stunning gated community of PV this spacious, well-maintained 2 bedroom Townhome has newer HW flooring throughout, newer kitchen appliances and granite counter tops w/ stone backsplash.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2467 ROUTE 10
2467 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely, spacious & tastefully updated 1 BED rm unit on 2nd fl. Sun-filled LiV rm & DIN rm with french door, crowing moldings & updated KIT. Assigned parking space right in front of the building. Rent includes GAS, HEAT & HOT WATER.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
12 WINDING HILL DR
12 West Windy Hill Drive, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous and upgraded East facing home in a wonderful neighborhood of Woodfield Estates with public util ities, community pool, Tennis court. Living room, Dining room, Family room, Master bedroom, 3 more generous size bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
City Guide for Hopatcong, NJ

Called the "town by the lake," Lake Hopatcong was a huge resort destination from the 1880s until the 1930s. The era when Vaudeville and Burlesque were big made the lake resort a hot spot for classic performers of the time like Milton Berle.

Hopatcong hasn't always been called Hopatcong. Once known as the community of Brookland and then, some years later, Brooklyn after the city on Long Island, New York, the borough was renamed in 1901. Today, it's located in Sussex, New Jersey. At the time of the last major census, the total population was around 15,500 people. The lovely lake that surrounds it is mostly man-made -- and the largest lake in the state of New Jersey. Get ready to take the plunge! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Hopatcong, NJ

Finding apartments with a pool in Hopatcong means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Hopatcong could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

