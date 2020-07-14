All apartments in Glassboro
Glassboro, NJ
Essex Chase Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Essex Chase Apartments

1000 Gianna Dr · (856) 263-5160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2026 Turquine Way · Avail. Oct 16

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 2122 Gareth Way · Avail. Oct 16

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 2236 Gianna Drive · Avail. Aug 12

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1530 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Essex Chase Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
accessible
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*. Create memorable experiences living the good life in our spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments, which could include a loft*, den* and powder room* to complement your lifestyle and your family needs, Great design is everywhere you look, make it your own with personal touches. Fabulous amenities, including an extraordinary Clubhouse with a heated outdoor pool and fitness center, complete the ultimate living experience.Be a part of the community and start enjoying the lifestyle of your dreams at Essex Chase Apartments.

(RLNE2419305)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant over 18
Deposit: One Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions; Weight limit 100 lbs max.
Cats
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Essex Chase Apartments have any available units?
Essex Chase Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Essex Chase Apartments have?
Some of Essex Chase Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Essex Chase Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Essex Chase Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Essex Chase Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Essex Chase Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Essex Chase Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Essex Chase Apartments offers parking.
Does Essex Chase Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Essex Chase Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Essex Chase Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Essex Chase Apartments has a pool.
Does Essex Chase Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Essex Chase Apartments has accessible units.
Does Essex Chase Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Essex Chase Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Essex Chase Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Essex Chase Apartments has units with air conditioning.
