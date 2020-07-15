/
studio apartments
13 Studio Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, NJ
40 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
New Brunswick Arms Apartments
119 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$800
407 sqft
New Brunswick Arms is dedicated to serving the needs of our residents. Our Community landmark area offers a great location convenient to downtown...close to hospitals, colleges...public transportation.
29 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,690
597 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
29 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,350
775 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
12 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
Studio
$1,202
502 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
29 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
16 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,960
439 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
36 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
25 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,210
566 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
1 Unit Available
55 PALMER SQ W
55 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,800
285 sqft
In the heart of downtown Princeton, rent a studio in Historical Palmer Square! Walk out your front door and enjoy local eateries, upscale shopping including, Ralph Lauren, Zoe, Rouge, Club Monaco & more.
1 Unit Available
49 PALMER SQ W
49 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,750
231 sqft
In the HEART OF TOWN! Third floor Palmer Square FURNISHED studio apartment. MINIMUM 12-MONTH LEASE! Hardwood floors, kitchenette, updated bathroom, lovely outside terrace with reflecting pool for relaxation.
