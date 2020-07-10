722 East 11th Street

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in South Sioux City. Amenities included: central air, electric central heat, yard with fence, newer windows, updated bathroom, fresh paint throughout house and detached single stall garage. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. No smoking. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal.



Rent: $800/month

Security Deposit: $800



This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



Before calling go to the website. www avail co



An application is required before property showings, with no exceptions. An application must be filled out online at the website for all household members 18 and older. If the property is still available, it will be on the website. Property is available July 1st