South Sioux City, NE
722 East 11th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

722 East 11th Street

722 E 11th St · (712) 220-2077
Location

722 E 11th St, South Sioux City, NE 68776

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in South Sioux City. Amenities included: central air, electric central heat, yard with fence, newer windows, updated bathroom, fresh paint throughout house and detached single stall garage. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. No smoking. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal.

Rent: $800/month
Security Deposit: $800

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Before calling go to the website. www avail co

An application is required before property showings, with no exceptions. An application must be filled out online at the website for all household members 18 and older. If the property is still available, it will be on the website. Property is available July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 East 11th Street have any available units?
722 East 11th Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 722 East 11th Street have?
Some of 722 East 11th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
722 East 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 East 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 722 East 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 722 East 11th Street offers parking.
Does 722 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 722 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 722 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 722 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 722 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 East 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 East 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 722 East 11th Street has units with air conditioning.
