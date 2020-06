Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking gym dog park coffee bar

Show room, executive room/corporate housing

Looking for a place to live in Kearney? look no more!



Kearney Apartment Homes have 1 bedroom and studio apartments that are pet friendly.

We offer a fitness facility, 24/7 coffee bar, frisbee golf course, BBQ pits and hangout areas, and dog run.



Conveniently located close to UNK, local schools, golf course, and shopping.

Contact (308)440-1906 for additional info.