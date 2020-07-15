All apartments in Wimbledon
Wimbledon, ND
208 Center St 7
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

208 Center St 7

208 Center St · (701) 793-2642
Location

208 Center St, Wimbledon, ND 58492

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 16208

Large 3 bedroom apartment with open floorplan. Large main bath with a second half bath. Washer and Drier hookups in the bathroom. Heat, Water, Elec, Garbage, and WiFi are covered. Kitchen includes fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Includes storage unit in the hallway but also has lots of storage inside. The apartment comes with two assigned parking spots and a gym membership. There is also a daycare located in the building. Our little town offers all the convinces of a big town (grocery store, cafe, post office, library, park, bar, gas station, and 3 churches) without all the hassle!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Center St 7 have any available units?
208 Center St 7 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Center St 7 have?
Some of 208 Center St 7's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Center St 7 currently offering any rent specials?
208 Center St 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Center St 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Center St 7 is pet friendly.
Does 208 Center St 7 offer parking?
Yes, 208 Center St 7 offers parking.
Does 208 Center St 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Center St 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Center St 7 have a pool?
No, 208 Center St 7 does not have a pool.
Does 208 Center St 7 have accessible units?
No, 208 Center St 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Center St 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Center St 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Center St 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Center St 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
