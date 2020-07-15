208 Center St 7

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking gym some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking internet access

3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 16208



Large 3 bedroom apartment with open floorplan. Large main bath with a second half bath. Washer and Drier hookups in the bathroom. Heat, Water, Elec, Garbage, and WiFi are covered. Kitchen includes fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Includes storage unit in the hallway but also has lots of storage inside. The apartment comes with two assigned parking spots and a gym membership. There is also a daycare located in the building. Our little town offers all the convinces of a big town (grocery store, cafe, post office, library, park, bar, gas station, and 3 churches) without all the hassle!

