Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:50 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Minot, ND with gyms

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
7 Units Available
North Highlands
1250 NW 27th Ave, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$950
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1557 sqft
Brand new and beautiful! With high quality floor plans and amenities, North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers luxury living at its finest in Minot. With 239 residential units comprised of 206 apartment units and 33 townhomes on 15.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 PM
7 Units Available
The Chateau
1805 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and shopping. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available, smoke-free all with central air and dishwashers. Community amenities include a BBQ grill, pool, fitness center and free laundry. Garage included in rent.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:06 PM
26 Units Available
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$710
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near major highways, Dakota Square Mall, and other shopping and dining venues. One-, two- and three bedroom units, all with central air, vaulted ceilings and walk-in pantries. Community facilities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Parkview Place
2031 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
5 Units Available
Country View
1635 11th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country View in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$698
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 PM
6 Units Available
Plaza Apartments
3015 16th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$860
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1588 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and Splash Down Dakota Water Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom smoke-free units, with extra large closets, central air and dishwashers. Amenities include a fitness center, community balcony and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
7 Units Available
Paramount at the Bluffs
1500 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
645 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Paramount at the Bluffs in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
First Avenue Apartments
13 1st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$905
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
13 1st Avenue SW - 501 Available 08/07/20 First Avenue Apartments - Downtown living at some of it's finest. - First Avenue Apartments are a beautifully decorated historical building. Offering great views of downtown and Minot's north side.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Minot, ND

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Minot renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

