Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 PM

12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bismarck, ND

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Hills
11 Units Available
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$830
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
21 Units Available
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
907 sqft
Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
6 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$990
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1117 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two and three-bedroom, smoke-free apartment homes, all with central air, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 09:00pm
7 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$655
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1136 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
31 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$915
724 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 05:29am
3 Units Available
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$825
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Ryan Drive Apartments
306 Ryan Drive, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment with Washer / Dryer in unit. All utilities included (Except Lights) Designated parking off street with plug in. 12 Month lease, $300 Deposit. $725 Rent. No Parties, No Smoking, No Pets.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1030 Summit Blvd
1030 Summit Boulevard, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
Furnished. Month-to-month lease. Includes water, sewer, garbage, heat, lights, Wi-Fi, cable TV, washer/dryer inside unit. Off street parking, kitchen is fully equipped for meal preparation, includes bathroom linens and bed linens.
Results within 5 miles of Bismarck
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
10 Units Available
Lakewood Estates
2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$865
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Estates in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3724 24th Street SE
3724 24th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1544 sqft
3724 24th Street SE Available 07/15/20 NEW Construction Twin Homes in Lakewood now coming Available soon! - You will love cooking in the kitchen that has a Solera SS Apron kitchen sink with Spring Kitchen Faucet, Ceasarstone counter-tops, and Custom

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3720 24th Street
3720 24th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1554 sqft
3720 24th Street Available 07/01/20 NEW Construction Twin Homes in Lakewood now coming Available soon! - 3 bed, 2.

June 2020 Bismarck Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bismarck Rent Report. Bismarck rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bismarck rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Bismarck rents increased slightly over the past month

Bismarck rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bismarck stand at $596 for a one-bedroom apartment and $787 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Bismarck's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bismarck rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bismarck, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bismarck is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bismarck's median two-bedroom rent of $787 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in Bismarck.
    • While rents in Bismarck fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bismarck than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Bismarck.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

