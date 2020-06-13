Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

230 Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC with balcony

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
12 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,167
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1431 sqft
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1100 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
816 Laurens Way
816 Laurens Way, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Beautiful home on unique corner lot (wooded common area w/creek runs to left side of property)! Hardwood floors welcome you home! Large family room with great natural light! Beautiful kitchen with eat in area & sliding glass doors to backyard!

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Aqua Marine Ln
208 Aqua Marine Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Cute single story, three bedroom home! Easy access to I-540 and shopping. Perfect size living room with fireplace. Open eat in kitchen that leads to a great deck. Large master bedroom and bath with dual vanities and garden tub, walk in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5001 Sleepy Falls Run
5001 Sleepy Falls Run, Knightdale, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2896 sqft
5001 Sleepy Falls Run Available 07/15/20 First Floor Master Suite! Bonus Room! 2-Car Garage! Pool/Playground/Walking Trails! - 5BR, 2.5BA two-story house in Knightdale.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
110 Tortola Place
110 Tortola Place, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Wonderful home on 2+ acre lake w/lovely views from nearly every room! Nice front porch welcomes you to this home w/large living room/TV niche over Fireplace,hardwood floors in dining & kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom w/garden tub/shower in
Results within 1 mile of Knightdale

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7381 Birchshire Drive
7381 Birchshire Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2310 sqft
Beautiful house with Wood flooring on main. DR w/wainscoting and crown molding, FR w/fireplace. Kitchen w/abundant cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, island and breakfast area.
Results within 5 miles of Knightdale
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$846
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$981
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$905
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1240 sqft
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
3 Units Available
Honeytree
4344 Saint James Church Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just around the corner from the intersection of Louisburg and New Hope Roads, Honeytree Apartments is one of North Raleigh's most distinctive apartment rental communities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Green Meadows
4219 Brockton Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
950 sqft
Close to I-440 and shopping in a quiet, residential neighborhood. Community amenities include a playground, saltwater pool and picnic area. Pet-friendly. Close to public transportation. Spacious interior living.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Village on Hill Street
2404 Hill St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1033 sqft
The Village on Hill Street offers newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments tucked away in a peaceful and beautiful part of Raleigh.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1408 Oxleymare Dr
1408 Oxleymare Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1178 sqft
Wonderful Townhome with 9ft Smooth Ceilings and Vaulted Ceilings in both upstairs bedrooms!! Owner's Suite features a Master Bath with Garden tub, Double vanities and Walk-In Closet! Kitchen/Dining Combo with Sliding glass doors leads to outside

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
2407 Maplewood Lane
2407 Maplewood Lane, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
This gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 has been completely remodeled and is move-in ready.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
2952 Landing Falls Lane
2952 Landing Falls Lane, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2433 sqft
Your new home features a 3 level floor plan with 3 full baths, a half bath, and 4 bedrooms! Additional features include stone on front with vertical vinyl siding. Also includes sidelights, open rail front porch and fully sodded lawn.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Knightdale, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Knightdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

