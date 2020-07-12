Neighborhood Guide: Asheville

Check out the top neighborhoods in Asheville for renting an apartment: Beverly Hills, East End - Valley Street, Downtown Asheville and more

Apartment List
/
NC
/
asheville
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM
  1. 1. Beverly Hills
    See all 85 apartments in Beverly Hills
    Verified

    1 of 17

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    18 Units Available
    Beverly Hills
    Verde Vista
    4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
    Studio
    $975
    623 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,026
    790 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,240
    1121 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 36

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    11 Units Available
    Beverly Hills
    River Ridge
    1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,069
    793 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,095
    1069 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,450
    1356 sqft
  2. 2. East End - Valley Street
    See all 85 apartments in East End - Valley Street
    Verified

    1 of 14

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    $
    15 Units Available
    East End - Valley Street
    Woodberry
    10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $940
    620 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,165
    910 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Verified

    1 of 31

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    $
    7 Units Available
    East End - Valley Street
    Beaucatcher Flats
    128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,205
    736 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,627
    1141 sqft
  3. 3. Downtown Asheville
    See all 92 apartments in Downtown Asheville
    Verified

    1 of 70

    Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
    4 Units Available
    Downtown Asheville
    The Lofts at South Slope
    162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,287
    723 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,070
    1062 sqft

    1 of 16

    Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
    1 Unit Available
    Downtown Asheville
    130 Biltmore Avenue
    130 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,200
    1100 sqft
  4. 4. Five Points
    See all 85 apartments in Five Points
    Verified

    1 of 1

    Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
    16 Units Available
    Five Points
    The Harrison
    257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
    Studio
    $1,175
    583 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,350
    749 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,950
    1135 sqft

    1 of 30

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Five Points
    190 Broadway Street Unit 405
    190 Broadway St, Asheville, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,650
    700 sqft
  5. 5. Grove Park- Sunset
    See all 82 apartments in Grove Park- Sunset
    Verified

    1 of 31

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    $
    10 Units Available
    Grove Park- Sunset
    Hawthorne Northside
    600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,265
    645 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,245
    864 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,530
    1119 sqft

    1 of 10

    Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
    1 Unit Available
    Grove Park- Sunset
    107 Murdock
    107 Murdock Avenue, Asheville, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,550
    800 sqft
Nearby Cities
Greenville, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Greer, SC
Johnson City, TN
Mauldin, SC
Simpsonville, SC
Taylors, SC
Boiling Springs, SC
Fountain Inn, SC
Clemson, SC
Five Forks, SC
Gantt, SC
Wade Hampton, SC