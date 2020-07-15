All apartments in Asheville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:53 AM

Beaucatcher Flats

128 Florence St · (816) 839-9341
Rent Special
Apply Today for 1 Month Free! Limited availability.
Location

128 Florence St, Asheville, NC 28801
East End - Valley Street

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 114 · Avail. Nov 2

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Nov 13

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 424 · Avail. now

$1,627

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beaucatcher Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
pool
bike storage
hot tub
new construction
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet. Located on Beaucatcher Mountain, this 97-unit apartment community offers panoramic mountain views and sleek, contemporary design accented with mountain-inspired architectural elements. Enjoy a quiet getaway near greenways and parks, a short mile from the city life of downtown Asheville.

This brand new community offers spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with premium features and finishes including faux-wood plank flooring and granite countertops. You'll also find a heated swimming pool, outdoor courtyard with fireplace and lounge area, fitness center, bike storage and a pet spa. With one visit, you'll agree it's easy to fall in love with Beaucatcher Flats.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 Application fee per apartment
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beaucatcher Flats have any available units?
Beaucatcher Flats has 7 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Beaucatcher Flats have?
Some of Beaucatcher Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beaucatcher Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Beaucatcher Flats is offering the following rent specials: Apply Today for 1 Month Free! Limited availability.
Is Beaucatcher Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Beaucatcher Flats is pet friendly.
Does Beaucatcher Flats offer parking?
Yes, Beaucatcher Flats offers parking.
Does Beaucatcher Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beaucatcher Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beaucatcher Flats have a pool?
Yes, Beaucatcher Flats has a pool.
Does Beaucatcher Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Beaucatcher Flats has accessible units.
Does Beaucatcher Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beaucatcher Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does Beaucatcher Flats have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Beaucatcher Flats has units with air conditioning.
