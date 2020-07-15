Amenities
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet. Located on Beaucatcher Mountain, this 97-unit apartment community offers panoramic mountain views and sleek, contemporary design accented with mountain-inspired architectural elements. Enjoy a quiet getaway near greenways and parks, a short mile from the city life of downtown Asheville.
This brand new community offers spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with premium features and finishes including faux-wood plank flooring and granite countertops. You'll also find a heated swimming pool, outdoor courtyard with fireplace and lounge area, fitness center, bike storage and a pet spa. With one visit, you'll agree it's easy to fall in love with Beaucatcher Flats.