Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool bike storage hot tub new construction accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments fire pit key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet

This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet. Located on Beaucatcher Mountain, this 97-unit apartment community offers panoramic mountain views and sleek, contemporary design accented with mountain-inspired architectural elements. Enjoy a quiet getaway near greenways and parks, a short mile from the city life of downtown Asheville.



This brand new community offers spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with premium features and finishes including faux-wood plank flooring and granite countertops. You'll also find a heated swimming pool, outdoor courtyard with fireplace and lounge area, fitness center, bike storage and a pet spa. With one visit, you'll agree it's easy to fall in love with Beaucatcher Flats.