The Vineyard at Castlewoods
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Vineyard at Castlewoods

1000 Vineyard Dr · (833) 387-1506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS 39047

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1522 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 1423 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vineyard at Castlewoods.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
The lifestyle here at The Vineyard at Castlewoods Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person over 18
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Facilities: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet) $600 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Restricted breeds, exotic animals, or birds are not allowed.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vineyard at Castlewoods have any available units?
The Vineyard at Castlewoods has 2 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Vineyard at Castlewoods have?
Some of The Vineyard at Castlewoods's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vineyard at Castlewoods currently offering any rent specials?
The Vineyard at Castlewoods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vineyard at Castlewoods pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vineyard at Castlewoods is pet friendly.
Does The Vineyard at Castlewoods offer parking?
Yes, The Vineyard at Castlewoods offers parking.
Does The Vineyard at Castlewoods have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Vineyard at Castlewoods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vineyard at Castlewoods have a pool?
Yes, The Vineyard at Castlewoods has a pool.
Does The Vineyard at Castlewoods have accessible units?
No, The Vineyard at Castlewoods does not have accessible units.
Does The Vineyard at Castlewoods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vineyard at Castlewoods has units with dishwashers.
Does The Vineyard at Castlewoods have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Vineyard at Castlewoods has units with air conditioning.
