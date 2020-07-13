The Vineyard at Castlewoods

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person over 18
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Facilities: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet) $600 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Restricted breeds, exotic animals, or birds are not allowed.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.