Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable completely remodeled from top to bottom, hardwoods, only carpet is in living. Brand new appliances in kitchen, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN and eat at bar in kitchen. beautiful new fixtures in bath, corner lotprivacy fenced yard with covered patio. STORAGE SHED. ALSO WALK TO SCHOOL