Great view of Grand Ave! Enjoy a view of Grand Ave while you have your morning coffee on the balcony. This is a spacious upstairs apartment that is waiting on your personal touches to call it home. This unit is on convenient self-show status. All you need to do is go to the property and there is a sign on the door (of the listed unit) call of text the number on the sign and it will give you instructions to gain access to the key. No pets allowed. Thank you for your interest and we look forward to hearing from you.

