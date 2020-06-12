Apartment List
/
MO
/
rolla
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:42 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Rolla, MO with garage

Rolla apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Brady Dr
202 Brady Drive, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
202 Brady Dr Available 07/01/20 Nice Location - 1st Month Rent $1995.00 2 Car Garage Bonus Room (RLNE5712594)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Steeplechase
202 Steeplechase Road, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1760 sqft
Available NOW!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom House for Rent - 06/01/2020 - This all brick home has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a total of 1,760 square feet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Laird Ave
15 Laird Avenue, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
- 1st Month Rent $1425.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 1 Car Garage Fenced Back Yard Fireplace No Pets Allowed (RLNE3728134)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Fox Creek Rd
404 Fox Creek Road, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
404 Fox Creek Rd Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1400.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 1 Car Garage Cannot Use Pellet Stove Security System Available At Tenant's Expense No Pets Allowed (RLNE2318491)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1204 Britt Lane
1204 Britt Lane, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1204 Britt Lane Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $2075.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 2 Car Garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE2773198)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2619 Camelot Dr
2619 Camelot Drive, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
- 1st Month Rent $1575.00 Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Garage Fenced in Yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE2163123)

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1402 Whitney
1402 Whitney Lane, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
- 1st Month Rent $1690.00 2 Car Garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE2251745)

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1513 Spencer
1513 Spencer Street, Rolla, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
Cozy house - 2 bedroom 1 bath on corner lot. All electric, has small garage. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4195491)

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1326 Chelsea Ln
1326 Chelsea Lane, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
- 1st Month Rent $1895.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 2 Car Garage HOA Dues $250 Annually Pet Friendly No Pets Allowed (RLNE2402972)

1 of 1

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
601 Whitney Ln
601 Whitney Lane, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
601 Whitney Ln Available 06/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1400.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 2 Car Garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE3046175)
Results within 5 miles of Rolla

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2705 Cooper St
2705 Cooper St, Phelps County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2705 Cooper St Available 08/01/20 New Construction - 1st Month Rent $1975.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 2 Car Garage Back Deck Pet Possible No Pets Allowed (RLNE3763187)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14091 State Rt Y
14091 State Route Y, Phelps County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
14091 State Rt Y Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1520.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 1 Car Garage Basement No Pets Allowed (RLNE2283594)
City Guide for Rolla, MO

Holla at your new city, Rolla! This pleasant Missouri college town has a great rental market with tons of apartment options available. So, let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Rolla is located in the central portion of the state about 100 miles from both St. Louis and Columbia. This relative distance from large cities means that Rolla’s got amazing access to outdoor recreation. Outdoor-inclined people will love the proximity to the scenic Mark Twain National Forest as well as several municipal parks.

Indoor folks, however, will enjoy the amenities provided by a large student population. Missouri University of Science and Technology has made the area lively with a few great bars, as well as shopping and dining options.

When it comes to rental properties, Investment Realty has a chokehold on almost everything—for better or worse. On one hand, dealing with this real estate agency will really streamline your apartment search and rental applications. On the other hand, there isn’t much competition in town, and you know what they say about competition in a free market. (It’s good).

Despite this dominance, you’ll still find tons of cheap apartments in safe and desirable neighborhoods, whether they’re rented through Investment Realty or not. So let’s start taking a look around town.

Just north of the city center is where you’ll find the sprawling campus of the Missouri University of Science and Technology, as well as (no duh) tons and tons of apartments for rent with diverse options. Studio apartments or efficiencies? Yep. Rental homes and duplexes? Sure thing. Short-term lease options? You betcha. Of course, living close to a college campus has its share of hassles, including greater instances of petty crime and noise complaints. Still with all the area flexibility, it may just be worth the irritants. Two bedrooms here range from $650 to $1,000.

If you’re definitely not into campus living, then check to the far northeast of town. Here, there are a couple of new apartments and rental homes. Developments in this area frequently offer tons of great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Additionally, you can find furnished apartments for rent in this portion of town. Two bedrooms here generally range from $850 to $1,200.

South of town you’ll find the occasional apartment rental or rental home in more settled, suburban-feeling areas. Though you may have to spend more time seeking out rentals in this owner-occupied area, you’ll be rewarded with a stable, family-friendly community. Two bedrooms here range from $800 to $1,000.

If you’re relocating to Rolla with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble locating a pet friendly apartment. Though many rentals are both cat and dog friendly, you’ll probably have to shell out an additional, non-refundable pet deposit.

So welcome to Rolla! Enjoy all that this pleasant college community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rolla, MO

Rolla apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Rolla 3 BedroomsRolla Apartments with Garage
Rolla Apartments with ParkingRolla Dog Friendly Apartments
Rolla Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waynesville, MOSt. Robert, MO
Jefferson City, MO