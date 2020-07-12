All apartments in Platte City
Williamsburg Plaza

2900 Williamsburg Terrace · (816) 439-8582
Location

2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO 64079

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G302 · Avail. Jul 18

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit L301 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit B303 · Avail. Aug 8

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit F302 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit F104 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit N101 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Williamsburg Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
guest parking
lobby
package receiving
playground
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS. From the moment you enter the property you will see that a great deal of care has been taken to create living situations which assure that your need for freedom, convenience and a congenial atmosphere are fully met.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant. *Must be 18 years or older to apply. All occupants 18 years or older residing in the apartment home are required to be a lease holder and submit an application for approval.
Deposit: Start at $300
Move-in Fees: Administrative Fee: $100.00 - $150.00 (per apartment)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 1st pet & $450 2nd pet
fee: $1/2 of deposit
limit: 2
rent: $20 1st pet & $40 2nd pet
restrictions: 90lb max combined pet weight - over 50 pounds 1st floor only - restricted breeds too
Parking Details: Two parking spaces per apartment.
Storage Details: None
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Williamsburg Plaza have any available units?
Williamsburg Plaza has 9 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Williamsburg Plaza have?
Some of Williamsburg Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Williamsburg Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Williamsburg Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Williamsburg Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Williamsburg Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Williamsburg Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Williamsburg Plaza offers parking.
Does Williamsburg Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Williamsburg Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Williamsburg Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Williamsburg Plaza has a pool.
Does Williamsburg Plaza have accessible units?
No, Williamsburg Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Williamsburg Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Williamsburg Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does Williamsburg Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Williamsburg Plaza has units with air conditioning.
