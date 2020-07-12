Williamsburg Plaza

Lease Length: 1 month, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant. *Must be 18 years or older to apply. All occupants 18 years or older residing in the apartment home are required to be a lease holder and submit an application for approval.
Deposit: Start at $300
Move-in Fees: Administrative Fee: $100.00 - $150.00 (per apartment)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 1st pet & $450 2nd pet
fee: $1/2 of deposit
limit: 2
rent: $20 1st pet & $40 2nd pet
restrictions: 90lb max combined pet weight - over 50 pounds 1st floor only - restricted breeds too
Parking Details: Two parking spaces per apartment.
Storage Details: None
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.