Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1501 W Ridgecrest St
1501 Ridgecrest Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1501 Ridgecrest Avenue, Ozark, MO 65721
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Ozark!! - Adorable 3 bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage home is available NOW!! LARGE fenced backyard!
Pet friendly with paid pet fee
Call today to set up a tour! 417-501-8715
(RLNE5909873)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St have any available units?
1501 W Ridgecrest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ozark, MO
.
Is 1501 W Ridgecrest St currently offering any rent specials?
1501 W Ridgecrest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 W Ridgecrest St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 W Ridgecrest St is pet friendly.
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St offer parking?
Yes, 1501 W Ridgecrest St offers parking.
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 W Ridgecrest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St have a pool?
No, 1501 W Ridgecrest St does not have a pool.
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St have accessible units?
No, 1501 W Ridgecrest St does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 W Ridgecrest St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 W Ridgecrest St does not have units with air conditioning.
