All apartments in Ozark
Find more places like 1501 W Ridgecrest St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ozark, MO
/
1501 W Ridgecrest St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1501 W Ridgecrest St

1501 Ridgecrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ozark
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1501 Ridgecrest Avenue, Ozark, MO 65721

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Ozark!! - Adorable 3 bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage home is available NOW!! LARGE fenced backyard!
Pet friendly with paid pet fee

Call today to set up a tour! 417-501-8715

(RLNE5909873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St have any available units?
1501 W Ridgecrest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ozark, MO.
Is 1501 W Ridgecrest St currently offering any rent specials?
1501 W Ridgecrest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 W Ridgecrest St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 W Ridgecrest St is pet friendly.
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St offer parking?
Yes, 1501 W Ridgecrest St offers parking.
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 W Ridgecrest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St have a pool?
No, 1501 W Ridgecrest St does not have a pool.
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St have accessible units?
No, 1501 W Ridgecrest St does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 W Ridgecrest St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 W Ridgecrest St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 W Ridgecrest St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ozark 1 BedroomsOzark 2 Bedrooms
Ozark Apartments with ParkingOzark Dog Friendly Apartments
Ozark Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, MONixa, MO
Branson, MORepublic, MO
Lebanon, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield