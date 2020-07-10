/
apartments with washer dryer
16 Apartments for rent in Nixa, MO with washer-dryer
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Bradford Park
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$577
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1162 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Brentwood
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
1 Bedroom
$800
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Meador Park
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Sequiota
Galloway Creek
3938 South Lone Pine Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$849
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Galloway Creek in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Springfield
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Springfield
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Downtown Springfield
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
800 South is a dynamic and fresh concept for apartment living in the downtown/campus community of Springfield Missouri.
Bradford Park
1459 E Powell St
1459 East Powell Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1767 sqft
1459 E Powell St Available 08/01/20 Great Location! Great Schools! Beautiful, Well-Kept Neighborhood! - Great South Location & Schools - only a couple miles from Hospitals & Shopping! Patio Home featuring over 1700 sq ft of living space! 2 large
Rountree Area
659 S. Kickapoo Ave
659 South Kickapoo Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1176 sqft
659 S.
Downtown Springfield
317 S. South Avenue Unit 202
317 South Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2121 sqft
4 Br, 3 Ba, Loft Condo in Downtown Springfield, - This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx 2,425 sq ft, Loft Condo which is located on the 2nd floor of the 1880's Original Built Building with views to the East of Downtown Springfield.
West Central
837 W Madison
837 West Madison Street, Springfield, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2520 sqft
837 W Madison Available 08/01/20 - 837 W Madison St - Springfield, Missouri -Huge 5 bed, 2.
Phelps
1210 S Florence Ave
1210 South Florence Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Wont last long only $365.00 per bedroom. Must rent complete house. Cute 3 Bedroom Bungalow with a lovely open floor plan. Near Missouri State University (MSU), Mercy Hospital and Phelps Grove Park.
Downtown Springfield
327 East Walnut
327 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Furnished Condo w/ Great Balcony in Downtown Springfield! - Located in the Heart of Downtown Springfield ..... This Amazing Condo is Completely Furnished with Everything you need .....
Downtown Springfield
1138 E. Elm
1138 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
1138 E. Elm Available 07/15/20 4/BR House Steps Away From MSU Campus! - Charming 4/Br, 1.5/Bath house is on Elm street, close to MSU and Downtown Springfield.
Walnut Street
1213 E St Louis St
1213 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Historic loft/business this almost 1/2 acre property is ideal for owner occupant business or tenant subsidized rent. Located on historic route 66 just north of MSU home of the Springfield Cardinals.