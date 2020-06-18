605 Guiling St

Amenities

BLOOMFIELD - Home w/ Barn on 1/2 Acre - $399 MONTH - Property Id: 273784



2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style bungalow with a neat ol' barn on nearly 1/2 acre on the edge of town! Property backs to woods for a private setting and the old barn has been painted brown and has a cool loft - would make a great workshop or garden shed. Children's play set with swing and slide is all setup in the backyard.Home needs a clean out & some TLC but would make a Great home to start a family in or perfect for a retired couple or individual looking to downsize. Please call our office for more information 573-358-9700 or email us to get our website link & FREE application: easyown.info@gmail.com

