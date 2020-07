Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly green community guest suite hot tub media room

The Flats at West End offers rental flats located at The Shops at West End in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.



At our apartments in St. Louis Park, MN, you'll enjoy smashing amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-flat washer/dryer, and a balcony or patio, as well as a rooftop terrace, pool, fitness club & yoga studio, and a bocce ball court.



Imagine living amongst the best collection of fashion, food and entertainment in the Twin Cities while being only minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Located conveniently near MN-100 and I-394.