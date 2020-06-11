All apartments in Roseau
905 3rd Ave SW - 1101
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

905 3rd Ave SW - 1101

905 3rd Ave SW · (803) 566-7572
Location

905 3rd Ave SW, Roseau, MN 56751

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$836

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Amenities

Apartment Features
- Brand New Construction
- Central Air
- Individual Unit Heating
- Heat Included In Rent
- Smoke Free
- Pet Free
- Balcony/Patio
- Cable Ready
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Oven/Range top
- Blinds furnished on all windows
Living at Parkland Place Apartments gives you the freedom to enjoy your free time, without the burden of household maintenance. Parkland Place Apartments, Roseau's newest housing will be opening summer 2015. Parkland will offer a great location, near major employers including Polaris industries and LifeCare Medical Center. The spacious apartments come in a variety of layouts including studio, one, two, and even three bedroom configurations. Laundry facilities as well as garages are located on site. The facility is located adjacent to the city bike path that will be connected to over a 12 mile loop and is close to Oak Crest Golf course, a 18 hole championship course.

Apartment Features
- Brand New Construction
- Air Conditioning
- Individual Unit Heating
- Heat Included In Rent
- Smoke Free
- Pet Free
- Cable Ready
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Oven/Range top
- Blinds furnished on all windows

Special Features
- Controlled Access to Building
- On Site Laundry
- Garage Units Available
- Playground on Site
- Emergency Maintenance

Community Features
- Walking/Biking Trail Nearby
- Nearby shopping, dining and entertainment options

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 have any available units?
905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 has a unit available for $836 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 have?
Some of 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 currently offering any rent specials?
905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 pet-friendly?
No, 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseau.
Does 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 offer parking?
Yes, 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 does offer parking.
Does 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 have a pool?
No, 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 does not have a pool.
Does 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 have accessible units?
No, 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 does not have accessible units.
Does 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 3rd Ave SW - 1101 has units with air conditioning.
