905 3rd Ave SW - 1101

Apartment Features

- Brand New Construction

- Central Air

- Individual Unit Heating

- Heat Included In Rent

- Smoke Free

- Pet Free

- Balcony/Patio

- Cable Ready

- Refrigerator

- Dishwasher

- Oven/Range top

- Blinds furnished on all windows

Living at Parkland Place Apartments gives you the freedom to enjoy your free time, without the burden of household maintenance. Parkland Place Apartments, Roseau's newest housing will be opening summer 2015. Parkland will offer a great location, near major employers including Polaris industries and LifeCare Medical Center. The spacious apartments come in a variety of layouts including studio, one, two, and even three bedroom configurations. Laundry facilities as well as garages are located on site. The facility is located adjacent to the city bike path that will be connected to over a 12 mile loop and is close to Oak Crest Golf course, a 18 hole championship course.



- Controlled Access to Building

- On Site Laundry

- Garage Units Available

- Playground on Site

- Emergency Maintenance



- Walking/Biking Trail Nearby

- Nearby shopping, dining and entertainment options