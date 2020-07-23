5 Apartments for rent in Otter Tail County, MN

/
Colonial Village
1234 N Broadway, Fergus Falls, MN
1 Bedroom
$610
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$885
980 sqft
One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes in charming, tranquil residential neighborhood, just over from North Broadway Park. Units have dishwashers and refrigerators. Basketball court, BBQ and grill. Cats and dogs allowed.
Broadway
623 W Fir Ave, Fergus Falls, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
1040 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a picturesque Fergus Falls community. Units boast air conditioning, bathtubs and California-style closets. Sauna, hot tub and gym on-site. Cats and dogs allowed. Walking distance from the city park.
River Bluff
306 Western Ave, Fergus Falls, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1211 sqft
Great location near Westridge Mall/Theater, Kennedy Park and Pebble Lake Golf Course. Covered walkways lead to private, covered parking. Multiple floor plans. Monthly rates include most utilities.
134 River View Rd 1
134 River View Rd, Ottertail, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3BR apartment near waterfront - Property Id: 306563 Beautiful spacious apartment in the scenic city of Ottertail.
515 West Bancroft Avenue
515 West Bancroft Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Two-bedroom, one-bath home with hard wood floors throughout and a single-stall detached garage.
