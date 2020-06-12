All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1115 6th Ave E

1115 6th Avenue East · (320) 460-7474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1115 6th Avenue East, Alexandria, MN 56308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1115 6th Ave E · Avail. Jul 15

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1115 6th Ave E Available 07/15/20 Quaint 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with Garage and Huge Fenced Yard - Available Mid July 2020. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms and a half bath. The main level features a modern kitchen with Stainless Steel refrigerator and gas range, master bedroom, full bath, large living room, a 3 season porch off the front, and laundry.

1 stall detached garage and a huge fenced backyard.

Owner pays for heat, garbage, and water softener salt. Tenant is responsible for Electricity, Water/Sewer, Cable, Internet, Lawn care, and snow removal. Pets welcome (see fee structure below).

Call us today at Real Property Management Optimum because this one won't last long! 320.460.7474. Or visit our website at rpmoptimum.com to apply today.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, showings will only be scheduled for prequalified applicants after July 6th, 2020

$1350 per month
$95 lease origination fee
$1350 Security Deposit
Dogs $50 per month (each)
Cats $75 per month (each)

Screening criteria:
Minimum 600 credit score
Minimum $4,000 monthly income
No previous evictions
No convictions for violent crime, sex crime, or drug crime.

Call Real Property Management Optimum today! 320.460.7474

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4676189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

