1115 6th Ave E Available 07/15/20 Quaint 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with Garage and Huge Fenced Yard - Available Mid July 2020. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms and a half bath. The main level features a modern kitchen with Stainless Steel refrigerator and gas range, master bedroom, full bath, large living room, a 3 season porch off the front, and laundry.



1 stall detached garage and a huge fenced backyard.



Owner pays for heat, garbage, and water softener salt. Tenant is responsible for Electricity, Water/Sewer, Cable, Internet, Lawn care, and snow removal. Pets welcome (see fee structure below).



Call us today at Real Property Management Optimum because this one won't last long! 320.460.7474.



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, showings will only be scheduled for prequalified applicants after July 6th, 2020



$1350 per month

$95 lease origination fee

$1350 Security Deposit

Dogs $50 per month (each)

Cats $75 per month (each)



Screening criteria:

Minimum 600 credit score

Minimum $4,000 monthly income

No previous evictions

No convictions for violent crime, sex crime, or drug crime.



Equal Housing Opportunity



