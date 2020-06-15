All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1102 Kenwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, MN
/
1102 Kenwood St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1102 Kenwood St

1102 Kenwood Street · (320) 460-7474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1102 Kenwood Street, Alexandria, MN 56308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 Kenwood St · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Refurbished 4 bed 1.75 bath in Alexandria - Come check out this refurbished 4 bed, 1.75 bath home. The home features hardwood floors throughout the main level foyer, living room, and dining room. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and there is also a completely renovated full bath on the main level with ceramic tile flooring. The kitchen has vinyl tile flooring and new cabinets providing plenty of storage. There are 2 newly finished bedrooms in the basement, along with a new 3/4 bath with ceramic tile flooring. There is also a washer/dryer provided in the basement. The upstairs bonus room can be used as a large bedroom or as a rec/TV room with a huge closet on the east end.

The home also has a 2 stall attached garage and is on a corner lot providing a great yard.

Call Real Property Management Optimum today 320.460.7474 or visit our website at www.rpmoptimum.com to apply today.

Pets will be considered dependent upon size/breed. 2 pets maximum.
Cats $75 per month per cat
Dogs $50 per month per dog

$1450 per month
$95 lease origination fee
$1450 security deposit

Screening criteria:
Minimum 630 credit score
Minimum $4500 monthly income
No previous evictions
No convictions for violent crime, sex crime, or drug crime.

Call today 320.460.7474

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4547383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Kenwood St have any available units?
1102 Kenwood St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1102 Kenwood St have?
Some of 1102 Kenwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Kenwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Kenwood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Kenwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Kenwood St is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Kenwood St offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Kenwood St does offer parking.
Does 1102 Kenwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 Kenwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Kenwood St have a pool?
No, 1102 Kenwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Kenwood St have accessible units?
No, 1102 Kenwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Kenwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Kenwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Kenwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Kenwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1102 Kenwood St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fergus Falls, MN
Willmar, MN
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity