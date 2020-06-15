1102 Kenwood St

Amenities
Refurbished 4 bed 1.75 bath in Alexandria - Come check out this refurbished 4 bed, 1.75 bath home. The home features hardwood floors throughout the main level foyer, living room, and dining room. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and there is also a completely renovated full bath on the main level with ceramic tile flooring. The kitchen has vinyl tile flooring and new cabinets providing plenty of storage. There are 2 newly finished bedrooms in the basement, along with a new 3/4 bath with ceramic tile flooring. There is also a washer/dryer provided in the basement. The upstairs bonus room can be used as a large bedroom or as a rec/TV room with a huge closet on the east end.
The home also has a 2 stall attached garage and is on a corner lot providing a great yard.
Pets will be considered dependent upon size/breed. 2 pets maximum.
Cats $75 per month per cat
Dogs $50 per month per dog
$1450 per month
$95 lease origination fee
$1450 security deposit
Screening criteria:
Minimum 630 credit score
Minimum $4500 monthly income
No previous evictions
No convictions for violent crime, sex crime, or drug crime.
