Apartment List
/
MI
/
zeeland
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:42 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Zeeland, MI with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Zeeland offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Zeeland
8339 Roxburo Street, Zeeland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1350 sqft
Redwood Zeeland is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Zeeland
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
7 Units Available
River Club Apartments
1010 N Black River Dr, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,053
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1148 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature oak cabinetry, ample closet space and designer kitchen. Community is pet friendly with dog park and emergency maintenance. Great location for commuters just off of I-96.
Results within 10 miles of Zeeland
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
1074 W 32nd St, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
$963
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
962 sqft
Excellent location just three miles from downtown and in the Hamilton School District. Amenities include washers and dryers, garage parking, balcony or patio. Community features sparkling pool, sundeck, clubhouse and Wi-Fi lounge.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5506 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious two bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Newer carpet and paint , very sharp and super clean. Full basement for extra storage area. No pets. 12 month lease.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5516 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1146 sqft
Very neat and clean 3 bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Ton's of space Security and cleaning deposits $900.00. No pets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Beechwood
122 Burke Ave - 32
122 Burke Avenue, Beechwood, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
915 sqft
**LISTING UPDATE. THIS CONDO IS BEING REMODELED CURRENTLY. PHOTOS COMING SOON** 2 bedroom 1 bath unit at Timberwood Condos of Holland.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5526 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
771 sqft
Very spacious two bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Brand new carpet and paint , very sharp and super clean. Full basement for extra storage area. No pets. 12 month lease.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2
5554 Pleasant Avenue, Hudsonville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Check out this cozy 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in the Hudsonville area. Very close to the heart of Hudsonville, it is right around the corner from Chicago Drive and a short 5 minute drive to I-196.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Zeeland, MI

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Zeeland offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Zeeland. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Zeeland can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Zeeland Apartments with BalconiesZeeland Apartments with Parking
Zeeland Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIWyoming, MIKalamazoo, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Portage, MIMuskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MI
Rockford, MISpring Lake, MISouth Haven, MIJenison, MIWalker, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College