Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Traverse City, MI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Traverse City should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you...

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Boardman
312 Railroad Avenue
312 Railroad Avenue, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1123 sqft
312 Railroad Avenue Available 08/14/20 In Town Living, Excellent Location - Available single Family, 2 Story, Older Home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
1065 Washington Street
1065 Washington Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
1065 Washington Street Available 08/05/20 2BD/2BA Traverse City Two Bedroom Home - Charming 1,200 SF Two Story Home located in Traverse City. Great Location and Value.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
301 Cochlin Street
301 Cochlin Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
301 Cochlin Street Available 06/15/20 Convenient Location 2BD Bungalow - Available in June 2020. This bungalow is a 2BD/2BA and approximately 1,500 sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Traverse City

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10790 E Traverse Hwy
10790 East Traverse Highway, Grand Traverse County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
Sept - May Rental - 4 Beds 1 Bath, Attached Garage - Furnished - Available for school year! TEXT William @ Social Realty with questions at 231-715-1758. Test is by far the fastest way to reach me.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3893 Franke Rd
3893 Franke Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 BR, 1 BA Home Close-In Location - Cute Cottage Style Home Near Downtown Traverse City, Located Between Meijer and TC West Middle School And Offers A 1 Car Attached Garage, Wood Floors in Primary Rooms And A Private, Level, Fenced Yard.
Results within 5 miles of Traverse City

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr
7221 East Leelanau Hills Drive, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr Available 08/05/20 Spectacular Views - Large Home in Leelanau Hills - This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of storage, large yard, amazing back deck with beautiful views of the valley. New Paint, Trim, and Carpeting.
Results within 10 miles of Traverse City

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4025 Cedar Lake Road
4025 Cedar Lake Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
4025 Cedar Lake Road Available 09/01/20 3BD 2BA Great Home on Cedar Lake Road - Rare opportunity to live in this unique home! This private wooded residence sits back from the road and abuts to State Land.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8597 E. Donner Rd
8597 East Donner Road, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2453 sqft
8597 E. Donner Rd Available 08/24/20 Beautiful Farmhouse Style Home - Recently updated farmhouse style home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
City Guide for Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI, is known as the largest producer of cherries in the United States. Pie lovers rejoice!

Traverse City is a historic and mesmerizing fruit-bearing town. In summer months, tourists take to the picturesque waterfront to soak up every last bit of sun before indulging in the fresh sea fare that abounds at local dining establishments. Come fall, the leaves turn a brazen copper color, and residents enjoy days at local vineyards taking the time to sightsee, sans humidity. Traverse City has small-town charm and modern appeal. This town has a lot to offer with its lakeshore, tree-lined roads, and modest main streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Traverse City, MI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Traverse City should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Traverse City may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Traverse City. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

