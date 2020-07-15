Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:56 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Traverse City, MI

Finding an apartment in Traverse City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Liv Arbors
2955 Leggett Dr, Traverse City, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community offers lush landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court, and parking. Located just minutes from Miller Creek Nature Reserve, Boardman Lake, restaurants, and shopping. Units include dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, and more.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kids Creek
9836 N. Long Lake Road
9836 N Long Lake Rd, Traverse City, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
Ask
9836 N. Long Lake Road Available 07/25/20 Location 1BD/1BA Smaller Home N Long Lake Road - 1 bedroom 1 bath cute home with lake access across the street, small back deck sitting area, separate entry into laundry room/utility room.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
301 Cochlin Street
301 Cochlin Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
301 Cochlin Street Available 06/15/20 Convenient Location 2BD Bungalow - Available in June 2020. This bungalow is a 2BD/2BA and approximately 1,500 sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Traverse City

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3893 Franke Rd
3893 Franke Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 BR, 1 BA Home Close-In Location - Cute Cottage Style Home Near Downtown Traverse City, Located Between Meijer and TC West Middle School And Offers A 1 Car Attached Garage, Wood Floors in Primary Rooms And A Private, Level, Fenced Yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10790 E Traverse Hwy
10790 East Traverse Highway, Grand Traverse County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
Sept - May Rental - 4 Beds 1 Bath, Attached Garage - Furnished - Available for school year! TEXT William @ Social Realty with questions at 231-715-1758. Test is by far the fastest way to reach me.
Results within 5 miles of Traverse City

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3411 Mahoney Dr
3411 Mahoney Drive, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
832 sqft
3411 Mahoney Dr Available 08/07/20 3411 Mahoney Drive - Lower level 2 bed/1 bath unit located in a quiet setting on the east side of town. The rental features wood planking throughout and dishwasher.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr
7221 East Leelanau Hills Drive, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr Available 08/05/20 Spectacular Views - Large Home in Leelanau Hills - This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of storage, large yard, amazing back deck with beautiful views of the valley. New Paint, Trim, and Carpeting.
Results within 10 miles of Traverse City

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4025 Cedar Lake Road
4025 Cedar Lake Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
4025 Cedar Lake Road Available 09/01/20 3BD 2BA Great Home on Cedar Lake Road - Rare opportunity to live in this unique home! This private wooded residence sits back from the road and abuts to State Land.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8597 E. Donner Rd
8597 East Donner Road, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2453 sqft
8597 E. Donner Rd Available 08/24/20 Beautiful Farmhouse Style Home - Recently updated farmhouse style home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1909 East Curry Drive
1909 East Curry Drive, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Well Maintained 2 BR, 1 BA Split-Level Home - Conveniently Located Near Chums Corners, only 8 Miles From The Heart Of Downtown Traverse City.
City Guide for Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI, is known as the largest producer of cherries in the United States. Pie lovers rejoice!

Traverse City is a historic and mesmerizing fruit-bearing town. In summer months, tourists take to the picturesque waterfront to soak up every last bit of sun before indulging in the fresh sea fare that abounds at local dining establishments. Come fall, the leaves turn a brazen copper color, and residents enjoy days at local vineyards taking the time to sightsee, sans humidity. Traverse City has small-town charm and modern appeal. This town has a lot to offer with its lakeshore, tree-lined roads, and modest main streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Traverse City, MI

Finding an apartment in Traverse City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

