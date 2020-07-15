/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Traverse City, MI
Slab Town
105 North Elmwood Avenue
105 North Elmwood Avenue, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2192 sqft
105 North Elmwood Avenue Available 08/03/20 Slabtown 3 BR 2 BA Wonderful Home! - This 2 Story Home in Slabtown has great historic charm. 3 bedroom 2 bath.
Boardman
602 Webster Street
602 Webster Street, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
602 Webster Street Available 09/04/20 3 BR, 2-1/2 BA Home In Town - Lovely, Furnished, Off-Season Rental Property Located In The Heart Of Traverse City.
1469 US-31 N
1469 US-31 North, Grand Traverse County, MI
East Bay area seasonal 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment for lease from June to November. $2000.00 monthy, Lease includes all Utilities and Internet access. Assigned parking and off-site parking available.
10790 E Traverse Hwy
10790 East Traverse Highway, Grand Traverse County, MI
Sept - May Rental - 4 Beds 1 Bath, Attached Garage - Furnished - Available for school year! TEXT William @ Social Realty with questions at 231-715-1758. Test is by far the fastest way to reach me.
12012 S. Elk Run Dr
12012 South Elk Run Drive, Greilickville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available Now!! Large/Spacious Condo Cedar Creek - This beautifully spacious condo is located in the Cedar Creek Association is a 3 bedroom 3 bath, updated unit.
5179 Silver Shores Lane
5179 Silver Shores Lane, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
864 sqft
5179 Silver Shores Lane Available 10/01/20 Wonderful Cottage Fully Furnished -Silver Shores - 3 bedroom 1 bath furnished cottage, great setting, clean, quiet area, great deck to sit outside and enjoy the lake views, lake access.
5223 US-31 N
5223 US-31 North, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Luxurious on-the-Bay condo: beautiful views of east bay from most rooms. This 2300SF unit is on the first floor of the Surfside Condominium building in downtown Acme.
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr
7221 East Leelanau Hills Drive, Leelanau County, MI
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr Available 08/05/20 Spectacular Views - Large Home in Leelanau Hills - This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of storage, large yard, amazing back deck with beautiful views of the valley. New Paint, Trim, and Carpeting.
4025 Cedar Lake Road
4025 Cedar Lake Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
4025 Cedar Lake Road Available 09/01/20 3BD 2BA Great Home on Cedar Lake Road - Rare opportunity to live in this unique home! This private wooded residence sits back from the road and abuts to State Land.
8597 E. Donner Rd
8597 East Donner Road, Leelanau County, MI
8597 E. Donner Rd Available 08/24/20 Beautiful Farmhouse Style Home - Recently updated farmhouse style home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.