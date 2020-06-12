10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Traverse City, MI

/
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Emerald Creek Apartments
2516 Crossing Cir, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$980
800 sqft
Excellent location just across the street from the Grand Traverse Mall. Units feature private balcony or patio, lots of natural light, and large living area. Community has trails, nature preserve, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
429 Munson Place, #8
429 Munson Place, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1140 sqft
Upscale 2BD East Bay Condo - Available May 2020! This 2BD/2BA first floor/level condo features a fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances and hard flooring. The kitchen is complete with an island/breakfast bar and stainless appliances.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
301 Cochlin Street
301 Cochlin Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
301 Cochlin Street Available 06/15/20 Convenient Location 2BD Bungalow - Available in June 2020. This bungalow is a 2BD/2BA and approximately 1,500 sqft.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Cass Street
1301 South Cass Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Rental available October 1st, in SOFO. $1,375/month, plus utilities, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, remodeled kitchen, new hand hewn finished laminate floors, fresh paint, full basement, washer and dryer. No pets, no smoking. 1+ year lease available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1505 Kent #2
1505 Kent Street, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Premier Place 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a lovely 2 level condo located in Premier Place Offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus spacious lower level. For parking there is a 1 Car Detached Garage, plus 1 surface parking space - 2 vehicle maximum.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Pine Grove Avenue
810 Pine Grove Avenue, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
810 Pine Grove Avenue Available 06/17/20 Cozy Bungalow 2BD/1BA-Back on the Availability List - Available on June 17 to start showing! This is a charming 2BD/1BA home located just minutes from downtown Traverse City, Northwestern Michigan College,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3893 Franke Rd
3893 Franke Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3893 Franke Rd Available 07/08/20 2 BR, 1 BA Home Close-In Location - Cute Cottage Style Home Near Downtown Traverse City, Located Between Meijer and TC West Middle School And Offers A 1 Car Attached Garage, Wood Floors in Primary Rooms And A
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3890 Leeside Lane
3890 Leeside Lane, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
900 sqft
3890 Leeside Lane Available 06/18/20 3890 Leeside Lane - Updated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex unit located on a cul-de-sac in a private wooded setting on the east side of town. Home has newer carpet, new windows, and updated kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3413 Mahoney
3413 Mahoney Dr, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
832 sqft
3413 Mahoney Available 06/23/20 Great 2BD/1BA Apartment For Rent NOW - 2 bed/1 bath unit located in a quiet setting on the east side of town. This apartment features newer flooring (no carpet) and paint, with updated bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11230 S Cottonwood Dr., #8
11230 South Cottonwood Drive, Leelanau County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Cottonwood Condo - West TC Rental - This 2BD/1.5BA 1,200 sqft. condo is located in the Cottonwood HOA and features balconies, and a 1-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7677 Outer Drive South
7677 Outer Drive South, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
7677 Outer Drive South Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed/ 1 bath home in Traverse City!! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 1PM!! - 7677 Outer Dr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 East Curry Drive
1909 East Curry Drive, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
1909 East Curry Drive Available 07/06/20 Well Maintained 2 BR, 1 BA Split-Level Home - Conveniently Located Near Chums Corners, only 8 Miles From The Heart Of Downtown Traverse City.