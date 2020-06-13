32 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Portage, MI
Located in the heart of Kalamazoo County, Portage, Michigan is home to manufacturing plants for a number of major corporations. But that's not all that's in Portage; the city is also prized by locals for its huge network of historic parks and bike trails.
With a population of 46,292 (2010 Census), Portage may seem like a bigger city than it actually is, thanks to the presence of a large number of corporate manufacturing plants within the city limits. While Portage is known as a manufacturing headquarters for Stryker (a medical equipment company), FEMA (a hydraulic valve corporation) and Pfizer pharmaceuticals, it's even more famous for its 50 miles of city biking trails and 900 acres of park space. Because of this, Portage never comes across as a concrete urban jungle; rather it's an attractive, beautifully-landscaped cosmopolitan city that still manages to maintain its links to nature. It's also less than 15 minutes away from Kalamazoo, which means you can have the best of big city life without actually having to live there. See more
Finding an apartment in Portage that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.