Northwind Forest

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 100lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport, open lot. Other, assigned. Surface lot, assigned covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Surface lot. Surface lot, assigned covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.