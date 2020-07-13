All apartments in Midland
Midland, MI
Northwind Forest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

Northwind Forest

5220 Hedgewood Drive · (989) 349-0850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
2 Bed classic $780, 2 Bed Full Upgrade $870 (on select units)
Location

5220 Hedgewood Drive, Midland, MI 48640

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-1004 · Avail. Aug 8

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 08-807 · Avail. Aug 8

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-203 · Avail. Sep 8

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northwind Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
parking
bbq/grill
carport
concierge
Nestled harmoniously amongst majestic trees and lush landscaping, Northwind Forest provides serenity that allows you to relax while Midland's attractions are just minutes away. Your new home offers easy access to fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and outdoor recreation. Enjoy our onsite dog park, walking trail, or bike miles of Pere Marquette Rail Trail which is virtually at your doorstep. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 100lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport, open lot. Other, assigned. Surface lot, assigned covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Surface lot. Surface lot, assigned covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northwind Forest have any available units?
Northwind Forest has 3 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Northwind Forest have?
Some of Northwind Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northwind Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Northwind Forest is offering the following rent specials: 2 Bed classic $780, 2 Bed Full Upgrade $870 (on select units)
Is Northwind Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Northwind Forest is pet friendly.
Does Northwind Forest offer parking?
Yes, Northwind Forest offers parking.
Does Northwind Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northwind Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northwind Forest have a pool?
Yes, Northwind Forest has a pool.
Does Northwind Forest have accessible units?
No, Northwind Forest does not have accessible units.
Does Northwind Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northwind Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does Northwind Forest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northwind Forest has units with air conditioning.
