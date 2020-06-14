23 Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo, MI with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kalamazoo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Vine
3 Units Available
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,225
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
708 W Walnut St
708 West Walnut Street, Kalamazoo, MI
7 Bedrooms
$1,500
2500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available Aug. 1, 2019 All wood floor beautiful 2500 Sqft house. 7 large bedrooms, 2 living rooms, 2 large kitchens, 2 full bathrooms, washer and dryer, plenty of storage and parking spaces. Awesome bar in basement.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oakland-Winchell
1 Unit Available
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
708 S Park St
708 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
2500 sqft
Available 08/12/20 Available August 2020 If you are looking for large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, a hug unique attic bedroom, wood floors, and a large living room spaces. The home at 708 South Park will meet your needs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
710 S Park St
710 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,625
Available 08/12/20 With beautiful historic architecture and plenty of parking 710 Park is a classic old home. With it's beautiful historic pillars in the main living room this property stands out from the rest.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Main HIll
1 Unit Available
1143 W Lovell St
1143 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1 Year Lease, Not available until 8/3/2019-8/2/2020 Four Bedroom, One Full Bath, Open Floor Plan, $400 Per Bedroom, Directly Across The Street From K College Walking Distance To Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College, 3-4 Off Street

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
714 S Park St
714 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
Available 08/12/20 This is truly a unique house! 714 S Park St Kalamazoo, MI 49007 6 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, large newly remodeled kitchen, a combination of wood floors, tile work, and nice carpeting, washer/

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sloan
1 Unit Available
832 W Kalamazoo Ave
832 West Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Many Memories can be made in this house! 832 W. Kalamazoo Ave.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
3002 W Michigan Ave
3002 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
Many memories can be made in this house! 3002 W. Michigan Ave.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
708 McCourtie St
708 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 McCourtie Available 08/05/20 Available August 2021. Newly remodeled home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updates include hardwood floors, fresh paint, washer, dryer, dishwasher and a fenced in patio. Ample off-street parking is included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Vine
1 Unit Available
819 Oak St
819 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1674 sqft
Fall 2020! This property features 5 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located at the heart of the Vine Neighborhood near the corner of Oak and Vine. Home has hardwood floors, an enclosed front porch, and a newer kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Vine
1 Unit Available
813 Hoffman Ct
813 Hoffman Court, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
935 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Cute Renovated Bungalow on Hoffman Court. Located off Locust Street in the heart of the Vine Neighborhood. This location is quiet, yet close to all the Vine Neighborhood amenities. A very short distance to WMU and K-College.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Vine
1 Unit Available
414 Davis St
414 Davis Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,440
1724 sqft
FALL LEASING 2020! This 5-6 bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom house is located in the Vine neighborhood, near the corner of Lovell and Davis Street and near the WMU bus route. Original oak woodwork and hardwood floors give this home historical charm.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Edison
1 Unit Available
831 Franklin Street
831 Franklin Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This upstairs duplex is a must see. Walk in off of the deck into a large mud/sun room. Cute kitchen has plenty of cupboard space. Charming living/dining room with ceiling fan. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Millwood
1 Unit Available
1629 Roseland Avenue
1629 Roseland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This home is located in the desirable Milwood neighborhood. Spacious kitchen has a large eating area with ample storage. Living room features large picture window. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 nice sized bedrooms and full bath with tub.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
720 South Park Street
720 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
800 sqft
historic Vine neighborhood home!, Sheltered stairway, Easily maintained wood floors and carpet throughout, Full Bath, some built in BR drawers, Ample storage space, Paved parking, Laundry facilities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
521 South Westnedge Avenue
521 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
560 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom apartment located within walking distance to the downtown night life. Main floor unit, hardwood floors, french door and private entrance. Laundry facilities on site. Call today to schedule a tour! Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1316 Summit Ave
1316 Summit Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great home near WMU and K College campuses. downtown kalamazoo and West Main amenities. Available 08/03/2020: 4 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood flooring, dishwasher, garbage disposal and AC. Gas range and over the range microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1121 W North St
1121 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/03/20 Available 08/03/2020 Close to WMU and K College campuses and downtown, updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Fiber optic internet available. Central AC, hardwood floors, fenced yard and 1 car garage.

1 of 5

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Vine
1 Unit Available
520 McCourtie St
520 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 Student Housing for the Fall! Available after August 1, 2020. CALL MARK FOR A SHOWING! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. 92% high efficiency furnace with central air! Dishwasher, washer and dryer with free soft water.
Results within 1 mile of Kalamazoo

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4821 Idlewood Ave
4821 Idlewood Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful home in Foxwood Hills neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout main floor. Kitchen with center island. Open floor plan to adjacent family room with gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding & chair rail.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4732 Westfield Avenue
4732 Westfield Avenue, Portage, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch is a must see! Updated kitchen and main floor laundry-washer and dryer included. Half bath conveniently located off of the laundry room. Hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms.
City Guide for Kalamazoo, MI

Situated in southwestern Michigan, halfway between Detroit and Chicago, sits the booming little college town of Kalamazoo. Boasting not only the coolest name in the Wolverine State (admit, even saying “Kalamazoo” is fun!) but also a wide range of apartments for rent, Kalamazoo may be a perfect place for you to call home. Interested in joining the roughly 80,000 renters and homeowners who call the K-Zoo home? Then you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty darn sure our super-duper l...

Inexpensive apartments, fortunately, are a dime a dozen in Kalamazoo, where 1BR units typically go in the $500 range and 2BR apartments are often available for between $600 and $700. Rentals in Kalamazoo range from cozy studio apartments to sprawling (1300-plus square feet) luxury units stacked with amenities (washer and dryer, hardwood floors, balcony, covered parking, swimming pool, etc), so whether you’re a high roller or a penny pincher, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the ideal apartment rental in Kalamazoo.

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Kalamazoo? They aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, but some apartments are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed); just be prepared to buck up an extra $25 or more a month if you’re bringing a four-legged friend along.

Because Kalamazoo is home to more than 25,000 students at Western Michigan State University, there are a lot of low cost apartments dotting the streets surrounding campus. Many of these rentals empty out just after the spring semester and fill up by mid-summer, so if you’re targeting an apartment in the WMSU area, we recommend beginning your search no later than July to ensure you have the pick of the litter.

On the west side of campus, where the vibe is more suburban, renters have their choice of a variety of upscale apartments, while the “student ghetto” area just east of WMSU is home to numerous low-cost rentals. No matter what area you choose, though, we recommend you scout it out in advance to make sure you’re comfy with its vibes before settling on an apartment.

Once you’ve settled into your new apartment in Kalamazoo, you’ll probably want to get out and see what the city has to offer (and you won’t be disappointed!). Featuring a wide range of cultural attractions including a monthly downtown “Art Hop,” numerous museums, theaters, and galleries, and a vibrant nightlife scene, Kalamazoo is definitely a primo place for peeps like you to call home!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder, because your dream dwellings in Kalamazoo are just a few simple clicks away! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kalamazoo, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kalamazoo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

