17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo, MI

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
Arcadia
21 Units Available
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Arcadia
18 Units Available
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Millwood
2 Units Available
Waverly Place
1412 Banbury Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
About 10 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo and I94. This community features carports, a large pool with sundeck, and a fitness center. Each home includes washer and dryer connections, custom window treatments and ample storage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Knollwood
1 Unit Available
3481 Kenbrooke Court
3481 Kenbrooke Court, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$915
894 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! This 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sloan
1 Unit Available
605 W Kalamazoo Ave 2
605 W Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 GREAT 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 170132 Great 2 bedroom apartment available Aug 1st. This apartment was remodeled 2 years ago and in good condition. Close to WMU, K College and downtown.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Knollwood
1 Unit Available
Kenbrooke Court Condominiums
3506 Kenbrooke Court, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Townhouse style 2-bedroom 1.5 bath condo, near WMU, with central air, private entrance, enclosed patio, stove, frig, dishwasher, assigned parking, community pool and site laundry. (RLNE5743994)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Westnedge
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Avenue Apartments
750 Pleasant Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Spacious bedrooms Formal Dining Area Balcony Air Conditioning Laundry Facilities (RLNE4402389)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
South Westnedge
1 Unit Available
742 W Kilgore Road
742 West Kilgore Road, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Clean 2 bedroom, one bath condo in great location! Upgraded kitchen and bath, upgraded lighting, upgraded interior doors and hardware. Corner unit with balcony close to shopping, schools and bus line.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Millwood
1 Unit Available
1629 Roseland Avenue
1629 Roseland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This home is located in the desirable Milwood neighborhood. Spacious kitchen has a large eating area with ample storage. Living room features large picture window. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 nice sized bedrooms and full bath with tub.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
720 South Park Street
720 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
800 sqft
historic Vine neighborhood home!, Sheltered stairway, Easily maintained wood floors and carpet throughout, Full Bath, some built in BR drawers, Ample storage space, Paved parking, Laundry facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Kalamazoo

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
136 North Berkley Street
136 North Berkley Street, Westwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
This 2 bedroom unit has been substantially remodeled! This unit also has Central Air Conditioning! This unit offers a living room with plenty of natural daylight. There are two bedrooms off the main hallway - one of which has a large walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Kalamazoo

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4212 Branch Avenue
4212 Branch Avenue, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Two bedroom, one bath in updated duplex. New flooring, paint, windows and roof. The eat in kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Lawn/snow and water/sewer included. Great Portage location. New storage shed. Shared washer/dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3750 Tartan Circle
3750 Tartan Circle, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy the beautiful view from this upper level condo in The Lakes of Woodbridge. This updated condo offers two bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large living room with cathedral ceilings. Open dining area, spacious kitchen with slider to the deck.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4214 Branch Avenue
4214 Branch Ave, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Two bedroom, one bath in updated duplex. New flooring, paint, windows and roof. The eat in kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Lawn/snow and water/sewer included. Great Portage location. New storage shed. Shared washer/dryer.

June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report. Kalamazoo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kalamazoo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kalamazoo rents held steady over the past month

Kalamazoo rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kalamazoo stand at $717 for a one-bedroom apartment and $891 for a two-bedroom. Kalamazoo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kalamazoo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Kalamazoo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kalamazoo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kalamazoo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Kalamazoo's median two-bedroom rent of $891 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Kalamazoo.
    • While Kalamazoo's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kalamazoo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Kalamazoo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

