Luxurious on-the-Bay condo: beautiful views of east bay from most rooms. This 2300SF unit is on the first floor of the Surfside Condominium building in downtown Acme. This unit is fully furnished and is nicely equipped since it was in the Grand Traverse Resort rental management program. It is being removed from that program and is now available on a long term lease starting on 01/05/2019. This building has a lower level parking garage and elevator access to all units. There is a dock with an opportunity for parking your boat. Owner pays COA dues. Tenant pays utilities (except water and sewer)