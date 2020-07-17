Amenities

4025 Cedar Lake Road Available 09/01/20 3BD 2BA Great Home on Cedar Lake Road - Rare opportunity to live in this unique home!



This private wooded residence sits back from the road and abuts to State Land. The home has been recently painted and features 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Minutes form Long Lake and a short distance from Traverse City you will love the unique character of this home. 1700 sqft approx.



Washer and dryer are included for tenants use. Pets are allowed upon owner s approval. On several acres, great walking in the woods, wildlife abounds, no hunting, quiet and peaceful area. Off a paved road to short distance dirt road to winding driveway. Very unique home, beautiful flooring, winding stairs, open floor plan, upstairs walkway area that overlooks the living room with working wood fireplace, two ways to get upstairs. Patios and decks to enjoy the outdoors. Lots of storage in this home, garage storage, closets, basement storage area in laundry room. Great place to call home!



Tenant in the home now, move out date is 8/31. Check in for official availability date on this amazing home.

Will accept a cat or larger dog well trained. Long term tenants only.

Tenant pays utilities: Electric, well & septic, propane tank for gas, wifi/cable.

Application Required Per Adult

NO ONSITE TOBACCO/MARIJUANA/SMOKING/NO VAPING USE



No Cats Allowed



