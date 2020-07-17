All apartments in Grand Traverse County
Find more places like 4025 Cedar Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Traverse County, MI
/
4025 Cedar Lake Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4025 Cedar Lake Road

4025 Cedar Lake Road · (231) 346-4102 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4025 Cedar Lake Road, Grand Traverse County, MI 49684

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4025 Cedar Lake Road · Avail. Sep 1

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bocce court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
4025 Cedar Lake Road Available 09/01/20 3BD 2BA Great Home on Cedar Lake Road - Rare opportunity to live in this unique home!

This private wooded residence sits back from the road and abuts to State Land. The home has been recently painted and features 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Minutes form Long Lake and a short distance from Traverse City you will love the unique character of this home. 1700 sqft approx.

Washer and dryer are included for tenants use. Pets are allowed upon owner s approval. On several acres, great walking in the woods, wildlife abounds, no hunting, quiet and peaceful area. Off a paved road to short distance dirt road to winding driveway. Very unique home, beautiful flooring, winding stairs, open floor plan, upstairs walkway area that overlooks the living room with working wood fireplace, two ways to get upstairs. Patios and decks to enjoy the outdoors. Lots of storage in this home, garage storage, closets, basement storage area in laundry room. Great place to call home!

Tenant in the home now, move out date is 8/31. Check in for official availability date on this amazing home.
Will accept a cat or larger dog well trained. Long term tenants only.
Tenant pays utilities: Electric, well & septic, propane tank for gas, wifi/cable.
Application Required Per Adult
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/MARIJUANA/SMOKING/NO VAPING USE

For Property Management Or Rental Information
Northland Property Management 231-346-4102
www.northlandpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5881537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Cedar Lake Road have any available units?
4025 Cedar Lake Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4025 Cedar Lake Road have?
Some of 4025 Cedar Lake Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Cedar Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Cedar Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Cedar Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 Cedar Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 4025 Cedar Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 4025 Cedar Lake Road offers parking.
Does 4025 Cedar Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4025 Cedar Lake Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Cedar Lake Road have a pool?
No, 4025 Cedar Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Cedar Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 4025 Cedar Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Cedar Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 Cedar Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4025 Cedar Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4025 Cedar Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4025 Cedar Lake Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liv Arbors
2955 Leggett Dr
Traverse City, MI 49685

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Traverse City, MI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity