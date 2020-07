Amenities

Looking for Hunting/Camping/Recreational Lease? A place to spend in the outdoors but super close to TC. This 80 acres may just be the place for you. $3995 for a One Year Lease. If you want to park your camper and come to Traverse City without hauling back and forth this is for you! Please schedule appointment before you go walk the property for your own safety. Property is not for sale this is a use rights lease.