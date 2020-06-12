/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:43 PM
247 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmington Hills, MI
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28838 Village Ln
28838 Village Lane, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with walk-out finished basement. Remodeled kitchen with skylights to allow in an abundance of sunshine. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows and installation in the attic to keep the energy bills low.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22926 Glenmoor Heights
22926 Glenmoor Heights, Farmington Hills, MI
Well maintained 4-bedroom home on quiet street near downtown Farmington. Hardwood floors now in the bedrooms. Finished basement/family room. Extra large garage for storage. Fenced in back yard with swing set for kids with new deck. Pets welcome.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29293 Geraldine Ct
29293 Geraldine Court, Farmington Hills, MI
Completely remodeled 4-bedroom, 2.5 baths, home with private fenced-in-backyard. Large matching shed. All high-end, stainless-steel appliances with granite counters with lots of cabinet storage and eat-in breakfast nook.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
27883 Independence St
27883 Independence Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Located in Farmington Hills, part of the northwestern suburbs of Detroit and is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States. Botsford Place Apartments offers the largest units at the most affordable prices.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
21625 Jacksonville St
21625 Jacksonville Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21625 Jacksonville St in Farmington Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
22272 CAPE COD Way
22272 Cape Cod Way, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1108 sqft
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS END UNIT 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM JUST REFINISHED WITH PAINTING AND CLEANING IS READY TO OCCUPY. NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING refrigerator, dish washer, WASHER AND DRYER. NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS PLEASE.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
32065 OLDE FRANKLIN Drive
32065 Olde Franklin Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
European flair in desirable Olde Franklin subdivision! Completely updated colonial, with hardwood flooring thrughout, updated kitchen with new appliances, granite and natural stone backsplash, in-law suite on the 1st floor, door wall in dining area
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
28932 FARMINGTON Road
28932 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills, MI
SPACIOUS RANCH IN A GREAT LOCATION WITH LARGE LIVING AND DINING AREAS. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA. NICELY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH A FAMILY ROOM THAT FEATURES A BRICK FIREPLACE AND DOOR WALL THAT LEADS TO THE PRIVATE BACKYARD.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
38438 LYNWOOD Court
38438 Lynwood Court, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1447 sqft
End unit on cul-de-sac this home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Hunter Douglas blinds t/o. Ceramic tile in all baths. 42 inch cabinets in kitchen, master bedroom has wic. Close to F.H Golf Course. Freshly painted and new carpet, finished basement.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
30301 ESSEX
30301 Essex Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
LARGE, WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN FARMINGTON HILLS WITH LARGE CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY. ENTRY LEVEL WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND OPEN AND AIRY CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. FORMAL DINING ROOM AREA WITH WET BAR.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
39365 PLUMBROOK Drive
39365 Plumbrook Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 BEDROOM COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN QUIET FARMINGTON HILLS SUBDIVISION. 2 STORY FOYER WITH LARGE SPIRAL STAIRCASE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER CARPET IN FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, AND LIBRARY. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
36751 KENMORE Drive
36751 Kenmore Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
31272 STONEGATE Court
31272 Stonegate Court, Farmington Hills, MI
2600 SQUARE FOOT 4 BR COLONIAL IN VERY DESIRABLE ROLLING OAKS COMMUNITY! SET IN NORTH FARMINGTON HILLS THIS HOME LOCATED COURT ON A WIDER PIE SHAPED 1/2 ACRE LOT.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
28965 RAMBLEWOOD Drive
28965 Ramblewood, Farmington Hills, MI
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! You'll love this 2-story home located in the much sought of subdivision in Farmington Hills. This 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has a 2-car garage giving you over 2300 sq ft.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20760 SAINT FRANCIS ST
20760 Saint Francis Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 *** Attached Garage with Direct Access to the house *** -- New Kitchen - New Windows Throughout- All Appliances provided - dishwasher-stove-microwave-refrigerator-washer-dryer -- New Bath with new Tile-Tub-Fixtures-Vanity and
Results within 1 mile of Farmington Hills
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
89 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65
26248 Franklin Pointe Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful opportunity to rent in southfield's franklin pointe condominuims. This complex boasts a common pool and conveniently close to expressways. Nestled just east of franklin road. This 3br 2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5558 Haverhill
5558 Haverhill Road, Oakland County, MI
SHARP CONTEMPORARY-STYLE TRI-LEVEL HOME, IN PRIME LOCATION OF WEST BLOOMFIELD - SHARP CONTEMPORARY-STYLE TRI LEVEL HOME, IN PRIME LOCATION OF WEST BLOOMFIELD! A LOT OF SQUARE FOOTAGE FOR THE PRICE, PLUS 4 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS, 2 HALF BATHROOMS.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5283 COLDSPRING CIR.
5283 Coldspring Cir, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1622 sqft
5283 COLDSPRING CIR. Available 09/01/20 BEAUTIFUL RANCH STYLE COUNRTY HOME --- COLDSPRING CIR. - BEAUTIFUL, RANCH STYLE, COUNRTY HOME IN WEST BLOOMFIELD. THIS HOME BOATS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS- ONE BEING ATTACHED TO THE MASTER BEDROOM.
