Bessemer, MI
1001 Spring St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1001 Spring St

1001 Spring St · (406) 431-8683
Location

1001 Spring St, Bessemer, MI 49911

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $600 · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 2 story home with 1 acre forested back yard. - Property Id: 214463

Two story home with lovely large yard and 1 acre forested back yard on edge of small Upper Peninsula town of Bessemer, Michigan . It also has a two car unheated garage with an adjoining workshop room. Well insulated with energy efficient gas furnace for hot water heat. Retrofitted with new windows.
The town of Bessemer is 7 miles from spectacular Lake Superior.
There are many beautiful waterfalls in the area.
Renters insurance is required ( which is fairly cheap when linked to car insurance policy), pay a $35.00 application criminal / credit check fee.
Renter also pays all utilities, water, electricity, garbage and sewer.
Renter is responsible for yard maintenance and snow removal .
This place would be available on a yearly lease. It is unfurnished except for refrigerator and stove and a large antique china/storage cabinet. Washer dryer hook up.
If you are a licensed, bonded carpenter , the owner would consider a trading repairs for rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214463
Property Id 214463

(RLNE5836161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

