1001 Spring St

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy 2 story home with 1 acre forested back yard.



Two story home with lovely large yard and 1 acre forested back yard on edge of small Upper Peninsula town of Bessemer, Michigan . It also has a two car unheated garage with an adjoining workshop room. Well insulated with energy efficient gas furnace for hot water heat. Retrofitted with new windows.

The town of Bessemer is 7 miles from spectacular Lake Superior.

There are many beautiful waterfalls in the area.

Renters insurance is required ( which is fairly cheap when linked to car insurance policy), pay a $35.00 application criminal / credit check fee.

Renter also pays all utilities, water, electricity, garbage and sewer.

Renter is responsible for yard maintenance and snow removal .

This place would be available on a yearly lease. It is unfurnished except for refrigerator and stove and a large antique china/storage cabinet. Washer dryer hook up.

If you are a licensed, bonded carpenter , the owner would consider a trading repairs for rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214463

