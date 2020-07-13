The Elms at Shannon's Glen

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (refundable)
Move-in Fees: $300 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Reservation Fee: $325.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 55 lbs is welcome on ground floor, 35 lbs or less is welcome on any floor.
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Maximum of two (2) parking permits per household based on apartment home size and occupancy. Guests are required to display visitor pass, one (1) guest pass issued per household. Private garage available for $225/month and $225 deposit. Electric car charging available through app by SemaConnect, total of four (4) reserved spots. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced. Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Maximum of two (2) parking permits per household based on apartment home size and occupancy. Guests are required to display visitor pass, one (1) guest pass issued per household. Private garage available for $225/month and $225 deposit. Electric car charging available through app by SemaConnect, total of four (4) reserved spots. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced.