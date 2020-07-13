All apartments in Jessup
Find more places like The Elms at Shannon's Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jessup, MD
/
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

The Elms at Shannon's Glen

7811 Shannon's Glen · (410) 881-6053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jessup
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD 20794

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,673

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,733

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,763

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 981 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 981 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 981 sqft

See 22+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,924

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,924

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,924

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Elms at Shannon's Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
garage
parking
bocce court
community garden
yoga
The Elms at Shannons Glen puts you right where you want to be in a spacious home you will love. This is the brand new luxury apartment in Jessup, MD, you have been hoping to find. There is so much close by. This ideal location is only minutes from the National Security Agency, nearby shopping, dining, the MARC train and major commuter accesses such as I-95, Highway 100, the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and BWI Airport. Despite being close to so much, your favorite place will surely be your home. At The Elms at Shannons Glen, we go out of our way to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Start imagining what life will be like enjoying the best of home. Space, service, style and must-have amenities all in an ideal location. Enjoy every moment. This is the right home for you. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (refundable)
Move-in Fees: $300 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Reservation Fee: $325.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 55 lbs is welcome on ground floor, 35 lbs or less is welcome on any floor.
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Maximum of two (2) parking permits per household based on apartment home size and occupancy. Guests are required to display visitor pass, one (1) guest pass issued per household. Private garage available for $225/month and $225 deposit. Electric car charging available through app by SemaConnect, total of four (4) reserved spots. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced. Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Maximum of two (2) parking permits per household based on apartment home size and occupancy. Guests are required to display visitor pass, one (1) guest pass issued per household. Private garage available for $225/month and $225 deposit. Electric car charging available through app by SemaConnect, total of four (4) reserved spots. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Elms at Shannon's Glen have any available units?
The Elms at Shannon's Glen has 35 units available starting at $1,673 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Elms at Shannon's Glen have?
Some of The Elms at Shannon's Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Elms at Shannon's Glen currently offering any rent specials?
The Elms at Shannon's Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Elms at Shannon's Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, The Elms at Shannon's Glen is pet friendly.
Does The Elms at Shannon's Glen offer parking?
Yes, The Elms at Shannon's Glen offers parking.
Does The Elms at Shannon's Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Elms at Shannon's Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Elms at Shannon's Glen have a pool?
Yes, The Elms at Shannon's Glen has a pool.
Does The Elms at Shannon's Glen have accessible units?
No, The Elms at Shannon's Glen does not have accessible units.
Does The Elms at Shannon's Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Elms at Shannon's Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does The Elms at Shannon's Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Elms at Shannon's Glen has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Elms at Shannon's Glen?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road
Jessup, MD 21076

Similar Pages

Jessup 1 BedroomsJessup 2 Bedrooms
Jessup Apartments with PoolJessup Dog Friendly Apartments
Jessup Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MD
Timonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity