Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM

25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
Last updated June 10 at 07:49pm
West Tatnuck
8 Units Available
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
431 Park Ave 4
431 Park Ave, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
431 Park Ave Unit 4 - Property Id: 293571 Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on third floor available immediately. With private balcony, off-street parking and hardwood flooring. Good credit and references.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union Hill
1 Unit Available
32 Providence St
32 Providence Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Available 07/15/20 32 Providence Street #1 - Property Id: 99840 This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, is steps away from shops and restaurants in Kelly Square and close to the highway as well.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burncoat
1 Unit Available
273 Burncoat St
273 Burncoat Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1702 sqft
3 Beds 1.

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Greendale
1 Unit Available
4 Meola
4 Meola Avenue, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
40 Hitchcock Rd.
40 Hitchcock Road, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Grafton Hill
1 Unit Available
38 Plantation St
38 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1347 sqft
Third floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to Union Station available in Worcester! This unit has a mix of gorgeous hardwood floors and updated vinyl throughout, detailed woodworking and plenty of space! There is an eat in kitchen with lots of

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Indian Lake East
1 Unit Available
43 Whitman Rd.
43 Whitman Road, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
WEST SIDE single-family rental just off Salisbury Street. Three bedrooms split style home offers additional space in the lower level can be used as family room and separate area for office/game room.

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Vernon Hill
1 Unit Available
6 Dorchester Street - 1
6 Dorchester Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun drenched ground floor unit with gleaming hardwood floors. Large private patio. Located in a quiet, safe neighborhood with parking. Unit is modern, light and airy. Large walk-in closet. Section 8 rents are acceptable.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Shrewsbury Street
1 Unit Available
25 Chilmark St
25 Chilmark Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1300 sqft
This is three bed one bath unit. The unit is in the 1st floor of the three Decker. The unit is huge with around 1300 sq ft of area. In unit washer and dryer hook ups. It is close to route 9 and Shrewsbury street.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hamilton
1 Unit Available
73 Hamilton St
73 Hamilton Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
7397 sqft
Freshly painted, newly refinished hardwood floors in this oversized three bedroom apartment. Great commuter location located just minutes from 290.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Franklin Plantation
1 Unit Available
14 Orient St
14 Orient Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3744 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath apartment located in the Rice Sq and Grafton St area, prime location, moments from the train station, bus terminal, hospitals, supermarkets, stores, schools, restaurants and downtown, laundry room included don't let this slip you by

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Bell Hill
1 Unit Available
177 Belmont Street - 3L
177 Belmont St, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
This place was renovated with all new plumbing, gas, electrical service, central heating and cooling. New kitchens and bathrooms. Perfect location for a family.

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Tatnuck
1 Unit Available
549 Chandler Street
549 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1061 sqft
***Location, Location, Location*** Diagonally across the street from Worcester State University, if you lived any closer you'd be on campus, walk to everything this highly sought after area has to offer plus located on a busy WRTA bus route.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Union Hill
1 Unit Available
28 Vale St 1
28 Vale St, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Nice 3 br apartment with Parking - Property Id: 113138 Spacious apartment with parking available March 1st 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Washer dryer hookups in unit Hardwood floors Kitchen Stove Gas heat Dining Room Living Room please call
Results within 1 mile of Worcester

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
210 S. Quinsigamond Ave
210 South Quinsigamond Avenue, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Newly painted top to bottom! Welcome home to beautiful Shrewsbury on Lake Quinsigamond. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace, central air, walk out finished lover level with full bathroom and outdoor patio area.
Results within 5 miles of Worcester

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Minuteman Way
11 Minuteman Way, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1360 sqft
11 Minuteman Way Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SHREWSBURY!!! - Check out a 3D Tour of this home here! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
58 School Street
58 School Street, Worcester County, MA
58 School Street Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Single-Family Home in Desirable Shrewsbury!!!! - CHECK OUT A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS PROPERTY HERE: https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
27 Stoney Hill Rd
27 Stoney Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates.
Results within 10 miles of Worcester
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1500 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Newton Avenue
10 Newton Avenue, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
- Lease to Own our 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
57 Michael Ln
57 Michael Lane, Whitinsville, MA
4 BR 2.5 bath Spacious family home - Property Id: 279366 Pride of Ownership shines throughout this meticulously maintained 4 BR 2.5 bath Federal Front Colonial in sought-after Whitin Woods! This pristine home is nestled on a manicured .

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
270 Main Street
270 Main Street, Oxford, MA
270 Main Street Available 05/01/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing*** - ***Utilities Included!*** Great opportunity to call this charming, full-sized house in the heart of Oxford your next home.

June 2020 Worcester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Worcester Rent Report. Worcester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Worcester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Worcester rents held steady over the past month

Worcester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Worcester stand at $1000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,274 for a two-bedroom. Worcester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Worcester, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Somerville, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Worcester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Worcester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Worcester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Worcester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,274 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Worcester.
    • While Worcester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Worcester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Worcester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

