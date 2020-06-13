Apartment List
671 Apartments for rent in Everett, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
11 Langdon St.
11 Langdon Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
25 Charlton St.
25 Charlton Street, Everett, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,105
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEDROOM TYPES & MONTHLY RATES: Studio: (510-541 sq. ft) $1700-$1975 Open 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (557-692 sq. ft) $1700-$2105 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (693-928 sq. ft) $2100-$2455 1 Bed, 1 Bath plus Den: (810-894 sq. ft) $2415-$2710 2 Bed, 2 Bath: (935-1144 sq.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Everett
1 Unit Available
56 Corey
56 Corey Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1127 sqft
This is a beautiful apartment, completely updated with a large formal living room and dining room space. Walking distance to the newly opened 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
162 Cottage St
162 Cottage Street, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
929 sqft
** All visitors - Please wear gloves/face mask!** BEST RENTAL in EVERETT! Nestled back on a quiet street lies a 3 bed 1 bath home that has everything you need! The kitchen features gas cooking, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:49am
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
43 Charlton Street
43 Charlton Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
269 sqft
43 Charlton Street Apt #B-205, Everett, MA 02149 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
88 Walnut Street
88 Walnut Street, Everett, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2015 sqft
Flawless 4-5 bed single family home in Everett that has been recently renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Everett
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Medford Street - The Neck
36 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,810
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1261 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Mystic River
56 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Mystic River
25 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,165
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Mystic River
15 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,108
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,441
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
13 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,624
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:40pm
$
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 03:09pm
$
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1538 Eastern Ave.
1538 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Bright open 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment Hardwood Floors, Newly refinished bathroom. Private deck off living room Laundry in building New appliances. Parking space included with rent. Large common yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
7 Illinois
7 Illinois Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
1430 sqft
2 BED/2BH, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bath, Library, 24HR Fitness Center, Pool, Outdoor Theater, Clubroom, Conference Room, 1 Garage Parking Inc EXTRA LARGE LOFT Terms: One year lease
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Everett, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Everett renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

