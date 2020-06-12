/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
255 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Everett, MA
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Lower Mystic Basin
55 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
11 Langdon St.
11 Langdon Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
West Everett
1 Unit Available
5 Laurel St.
5 Laurel Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Glendale
1 Unit Available
6 Foster St.
6 Foster Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
700 sqft
Location: Foster Street in the North End Steps to the Mirabella Pool! First floor and lower level duplex apartment for rent for September 1st. Rent is $3050 per month, utilities are not included in the rent.
Results within 1 mile of Everett
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Wellington
18 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
15 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Maplewood
10 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Admirals Hill
10 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1261 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Wellington
37 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Wellington
43 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Mystic River
55 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Malden Center
31 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Mystic River
27 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Mystic River
14 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Medford Street - The Neck
36 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Malden Center
179 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
Medford Street - The Neck
1 Unit Available
36 Cambridge Street
36 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
950 sqft
~NO FEE~ Charlestown 2 bed steps to T - Property Id: 295554 ~NO FEE~ This beautiful and sun drenched apartment comes with a modern kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hard surface flooring throughout.
