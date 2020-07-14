All apartments in Slidell
Find more places like Villa du Lac.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Slidell, LA
/
Villa du Lac
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

Villa du Lac

62200 West End Blvd · (985) 612-7897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Slidell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

62200 West End Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

A2-1

$907

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

A3-1

$940

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,071

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

C1-1

$1,146

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

C2-1

$1,234

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa du Lac.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
garage
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
car wash area
concierge
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
pool table
yoga
At Villa du Lac, you will feel like you are on lake vacation every day. If you enjoy beautiful sunsets with incredible water views and wonderful amenities right at your doorstep, then this is the place for you. Northshore living offers the best of both worlds including great schools, mouth watering cuisine, and endless shopping. We're only about 40 minutes from New Orleans as well, giving you the best of two worlds!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: * UNUSUAL HOUSE PETS ARE STRICTLY PROHIBITED. THE FOLLOWING BREEDS OF DOGS ARE STRICTLY PROHIBITED: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, or any mix of any of the foregoing breeds.
Parking Details: Open surface parking lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Garage storage available: $100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa du Lac have any available units?
Villa du Lac offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $850 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,071. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Slidell, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Slidell Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa du Lac have?
Some of Villa du Lac's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa du Lac currently offering any rent specials?
Villa du Lac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa du Lac pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa du Lac is pet friendly.
Does Villa du Lac offer parking?
Yes, Villa du Lac offers parking.
Does Villa du Lac have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villa du Lac offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa du Lac have a pool?
Yes, Villa du Lac has a pool.
Does Villa du Lac have accessible units?
No, Villa du Lac does not have accessible units.
Does Villa du Lac have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa du Lac has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Villa du Lac?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd
Slidell, LA 70458
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr
Slidell, LA 70458
Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd
Slidell, LA 70461
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway
Slidell, LA 70458

Similar Pages

Slidell 3 BedroomsSlidell Apartments with Balcony
Slidell Apartments with GarageSlidell Apartments with Parking
Slidell Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LABiloxi, MSCovington, LAGulfport, MS
River Ridge, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAEden Isle, LALong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity