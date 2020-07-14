Villa du Lac

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: * UNUSUAL HOUSE PETS ARE STRICTLY PROHIBITED. THE FOLLOWING BREEDS OF DOGS ARE STRICTLY PROHIBITED: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, or any mix of any of the foregoing breeds.
Parking Details: Open surface parking lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Garage storage available: $100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.