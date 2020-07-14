Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool garage volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system business center car wash area concierge dog park e-payments guest parking internet access online portal pool table yoga

At Villa du Lac, you will feel like you are on lake vacation every day. If you enjoy beautiful sunsets with incredible water views and wonderful amenities right at your doorstep, then this is the place for you. Northshore living offers the best of both worlds including great schools, mouth watering cuisine, and endless shopping. We're only about 40 minutes from New Orleans as well, giving you the best of two worlds!