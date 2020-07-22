Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

42 Apartments for rent in Moss Bluff, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moss Bluff apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
909 Green Rd
909 Green Road, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Moss Bluff 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a dead end street. Features gas stove, dishwasher, central air and heat, and two car garage.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
239 North Perkins Ferr
239 North Perkins Ferry Road, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
3 bedroom 2 baths set up in quiet Pin Oak Community. Asphalt roads and covered parking. Quiet and close to everything. 15 mins to industry 1 min to Moss Bluff. Washing and Dryer hook up in the unit. all bills paid for 1100.00iP

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Tupelo Ln
308 Tupelo Lane, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2509 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Moss Bluff with 2 living areas, vaulted ceiling in the den with fireplace. Home has nice size yard that is fenced and has outside storage. Pets are allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Results within 1 mile of Moss Bluff

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1890 Poeyfarre Rd
1890 Poeyfarre Rd, Calcasieu County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1906 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home located in Orleans Run Subdivision in Moss Bluff. Home features an electric fire place, two car garage, and ample living space for your family. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Results within 5 miles of Moss Bluff
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
$
28 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
33 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$811
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1227 8th Street
1227 8th Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Check out this large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Lake Charles. This home includes a dining area, two living spaces, one which could be used as an additional bedroom off the kitchen. It could also be used as a sun-room or office space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1709 Rose Street
1709 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
855 sqft
Cozy 2/1, located in central Lake Charles with one a car garage and large, fenced in yard. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups available. Renter's insurance required. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3558 Taylor St
3558 Taylor Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Lake Charles. Call our office for more information at 337-436-RENT(7368)! LICENSED BY THE LOUISIANA REAL ESTATE COMMISSION No Pets Allowed (RLNE2766679)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
904 Shafer St
904 Shafer Street, Westlake, LA
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
Available June, 2019. Property offers a 500 sq ft store front with a private office, full bath and kitchenette. Along with a 1,300 sq ft warehouse. Warehouse is accessible from the office as well as two full size electric roll up doors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
523 Ford St
523 Ford St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown, a peaceful and easy 5 block walk from Lunas, Stellar Coffee, Gigis gym, and all the great places downtown. Very quiet location, as it is located in the back of a bigger property.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1607 Matilda Street
1607 Matilda Street, Westlake, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, centrally located in Westlake, features a beautifully remodeled kitchen with a snack bar, a formal dining room and an office (which could be a 5th bedroom).

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
885 Topsy Road
885 Topsy Rd, Gillis, LA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Moss bluff/Gillis Like new two bedroom one bath house great location across from school call or text for showings Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lake Charles.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3108 Aster Street - J
3108 Aster Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
This great apartment has it all! 2 bed/1 bath, centrally located and newly renovated, with a small private courtyard, built-in washer & dryer, granite counters, and stainless dishwasher, microwave, oven, and refrigerator.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3005 Common Street - 1
3005 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$1,600
869 sqft
Charming office space for lease right in the cultural arts district! Hardwood floors, and great curb appeal. Waiting area or work space, two offices that could be used for multiple desks, kitchen with room for dining/conference.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
106 Pryce
106 Pryce St, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$6,250
7266 sqft
This historic-style, multi-use commercial building is located in the Lake Charles Downtown Development District. Close to downtown residents, restaurants and shopping, the open design can support a variety of uses.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
610 N Cherry St
610 North Cherry Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Recently refurbished home. - Property Id: 216748 Two bedroom, 1 bath home. With a living and dining room. Covered car port, located in a quiet older neighborhood. House includes, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:54 PM
1 Unit Available
617 East School Street
617 E School St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
617 East School Street Apt #B, Lake Charles, LA 70607 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
727 Moss Street
727 Moss Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2658 sqft
History and charm are abound in this 3 bedroom/3 bath home located in Downtown Lake Charles. This is a must see home. Large covered attached carport.
Results within 10 miles of Moss Bluff
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
66 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
45 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
16 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$879
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Moss Bluff, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moss Bluff apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

