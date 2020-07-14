All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Retreat at Brightside

2000 Brightside Dr · (225) 314-8301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
South Campus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

MAPLE-1

$784

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

1BR/1BA-1

$784

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

CYPRESS-1

$894

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

2BR/2BA-1

$540

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

MAGNOLIA-1

$540

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1730 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3BR/2BA-1

$420

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

OAK-1

$420

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3255 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Brightside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
roommate matching
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated. We took down each apartment to the studs and gave it brand new everything! Be one of the first to enjoy the new LVT hardwood style flooring, new carpet, new kitchen cabinetry, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, new lighting, and even the new walls. In addition to these amazing renovations, weve even got brand new one bedroom apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $250
Additional: Not required, highly reccommended
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: We will provide each resident with a parking decal and 1 visitor parking pass.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at Brightside have any available units?
Retreat at Brightside offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $784, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $540, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $420. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at Brightside have?
Some of Retreat at Brightside's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Brightside currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Brightside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Brightside pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Brightside is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Brightside offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Brightside offers parking.
Does Retreat at Brightside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Brightside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Brightside have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Brightside has a pool.
Does Retreat at Brightside have accessible units?
No, Retreat at Brightside does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at Brightside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Brightside has units with dishwashers.
