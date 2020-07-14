Retreat at Brightside

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $250
Additional: Not required, highly reccommended
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: We will provide each resident with a parking decal and 1 visitor parking pass.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.