Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool 24hr maintenance pet friendly tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar e-payments internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving roommate matching

Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated. We took down each apartment to the studs and gave it brand new everything! Be one of the first to enjoy the new LVT hardwood style flooring, new carpet, new kitchen cabinetry, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, new lighting, and even the new walls. In addition to these amazing renovations, weve even got brand new one bedroom apartments!