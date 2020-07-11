/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:47 AM
15 Apartments for rent in Valley Center, KS with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$582
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$822
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Riverside
1800 N Payne St
1800 Payne Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1183 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Bungalow in North Riverside - Property Id: 306443 OPEN HOUSE JULY 18 AND 19 FROM 12PM-3PM. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom newly-remodeled bungalow conveniently located in the quaint North Riverside neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Delano
228 S Charles
228 South Charles Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1202 sqft
Quaint 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in the Historic Delano Disctrict - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in the historic Delano district.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
201 S St. Francis Unit #304
201 South Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$850
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Downtown Loft. HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! - Imagine living in a beautiful downtown loft apartment with high-end finishes. You are within walking distance to everything downtown but still able head home to peace and quite.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
615 S Mt Carmel 3
615 South Mount Carmel Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$615
950 sqft
2 Bedroom. Washer and dryer included - Property Id: 307284 Large (2) bedroom apartment. Upstairs unit in a 4plex. 950 sq ft. Central heat and air. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & Dryer included. Great neighbors. Off street parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Delano
222 S Charles
222 South Charles Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
782 sqft
Quaint 2 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow in Delano - Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in the heart of Delano. This home has been completely remodeled inside and out! Refrigerator, Range, Washer and Dryer included! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889118)
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
616 S Green
616 South Green Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
560 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 off - Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect. It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4001 Westlawn
4001 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Quad-Level Twin Home - Property Id: 302446 4001 Westlawn Wichita, KS 67212 Rent: $950.00 Deposit: $950.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JULY 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
South Central
2048 S Gold St
2048 S Gold St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
816 sqft
This duplex is conveniently located north of Pawnee, between Broadway & McLean, with easy access to Walmart & Herman Hill Park-Wichita Water Center (disc golf, walking trails, playground, fountain, aquarium, picnic tables) & short drive to
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8632 W. University #D
8632 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
WEST SIDE CONDO! - 2 bed 1 bath Central air Washer/dryer included Attached 1 car garage Tenant responsible for electric only 725.00 rent 725.00 deposit 30.00 application fee PER adult- non refundable Call for showings! 316-260-2288 www.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights South
465 S Bleckley Dr
465 South Bleckley Drive, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Cute, updated, clean, spacious 2 bedroom home - Property Id: 249604 Cute, clean, spacious 2-bedroom home in desirable Crown Heights neighborhood.