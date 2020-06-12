/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Valley Center, KS
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
13 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
11 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Maize
12 Units Available
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
2 Bedrooms
$954
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$814
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Maize
1 Unit Available
4134 Manchester Ct
4134 North Manchester Street, Maize, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1190 sqft
Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community +55 yrs - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit with a view of the water is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.
Village
1 Unit Available
102 S. OakWood Ave
102 South Oakwood, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1960 sqft
102 S. OakWood Ave Available 07/02/20 East Side Location - East Side Location No Cats Allowed (RLNE4795965)
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
3800 E. 16th - 203
3800 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
893 sqft
This newly REMODELED apartment unit is right across from the WSU campus. Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/month water & trash fee.
Fairfax
1 Unit Available
861 S. Broadview
861 S Broadview Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
880 sqft
This is a cozy 3-level duplex with 2 carpeted bedrooms located upstairs next to a full bathroom. There is a lovely living room with great natural light and a nicely tiled kitchen on the main floor with enough space for a dining room table.
